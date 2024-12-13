Gretchen Walsh Does It Again With 52.87 100 Butterfly, Another World Record

2024 Short Course World Championships
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
- Meet Central
- Roster Index
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Pick’em
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Prelims Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4
- Finals Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Semifinals
World Record: 53.24 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2024)
- World Junior Record: 55.39 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)
World Championship Record: 53.24 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2024)
- 2022 World Champion: Maggie MacNeil, CAN – 54.05
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Gretchen Walsh (USA) — 52.87 ***WORLD RECORD***
- Louise Hansson (SWE) — 55.03
- Ellen Walshe (IRL) — 55.50
- Alexandria Perkins (AUS) — 55.57
- Mizuki Hirai (JPN) — 55.68
- Lily Price (AUS) — 55.74
- Tessa Giele (NED) — 55.80
- Daria Klepikova (NAB) — 56.12
Gretchen Walsh lowered her own World Record in the 100 butterfly, swimming to a 52.87 in semifinals. Like the short course yards version of the event, she now is the fastest performer in the event ever by over a second as Maggie MacNeil previously held the World Record with a 54.05. Prelims was Walsh’s first time ever swimming the SCM version of the event while tonight was her 2nd performance in the event.
Split Comparison
|Semifinals
|Prelims
|
Maggie MacNeil-Previous WR
|50
|24.37
|24.55
|25.78
|100
|52.87 (28.50)
|53.24 (28.69)
|54.05 (28.27)
Walsh was out faster tonight and came home faster as well to break her own record. Despite being last off of the block with a reaction time of 0.74, she was first at the 25 with a 11.27.
All-Time Top Performers, Women’s SCM 100 Fly
- Gretchen Walsh, USA – 52.87 (2024)
- Maggie Mac Neil, CAN – 54.05 (2022)
- Kelsi Dahlia, USA – 54.59 (2021)
- Sarah Sjostrom, SWE – 54.61 (2014)
- Torri Huske, USA – 54.75 (2022)
Walsh will have the chance to improve upon her record in tomorrow night’s final. She currently holds seven World Records including relays.
What do you think she could do in a short course 200 fly? I think her vs Summer would be fun to watch with their polar opposite techniques.