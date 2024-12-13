Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gretchen Walsh Does It Again With 52.87 100 Butterfly, Another World Record

2024 Short Course World Championships

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Semifinals

  • World Record: 53.24 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2024)
  • World Junior Record: 55.39 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)
  • World Championship Record: 53.24 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2024)
  • 2022 World Champion: Maggie MacNeil, CAN – 54.05

Top 8 Qualifiers:

  1. Gretchen Walsh (USA) — 52.87 ***WORLD RECORD***
  2. Louise Hansson (SWE) — 55.03
  3. Ellen Walshe (IRL) — 55.50
  4. Alexandria Perkins (AUS) — 55.57
  5. Mizuki Hirai (JPN) — 55.68
  6. Lily Price (AUS) — 55.74
  7. Tessa Giele (NED) — 55.80
  8. Daria Klepikova (NAB) — 56.12

Gretchen Walsh lowered her own World Record in the 100 butterfly, swimming to a 52.87 in semifinals. Like the short course yards version of the event, she now is the fastest performer in the event ever by over a second as Maggie MacNeil previously held the World Record with a 54.05. Prelims was Walsh’s first time ever swimming the SCM version of the event while tonight was her 2nd performance in the event.

Split Comparison

Semifinals Prelims
Maggie MacNeil-Previous WR
50 24.37 24.55 25.78
100 52.87 (28.50) 53.24 (28.69) 54.05 (28.27)

Walsh was out faster tonight and came home faster as well to break her own record. Despite being last off of the block with a reaction time of 0.74, she was first at the 25 with a 11.27.

All-Time Top Performers, Women’s SCM 100 Fly

  1. Gretchen Walsh, USA – 52.87 (2024)
  2. Maggie Mac Neil, CAN – 54.05 (2022)
  3. Kelsi Dahlia, USA – 54.59 (2021)
  4. Sarah Sjostrom, SWE – 54.61 (2014)
  5. Torri Huske, USA – 54.75 (2022)

Walsh will have the chance to improve upon her record in tomorrow night’s final. She currently holds seven World Records including relays.

Hero
1 minute ago

What do you think she could do in a short course 200 fly? I think her vs Summer would be fun to watch with their polar opposite techniques.

