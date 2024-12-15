Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

US Women Destroy World Record, Breaking It By 3.94 Seconds, With 3:40.41 4×100 Medley Relay

Comments: 8

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay — Final

  • World Record: 3:44.35 — United States (C. Curzan, L. King, T. Huske, K. Douglass) (2022)
  • Championship Record: 3:44.35 — United States (C. Curzan, L. King, T. Huske, K. Douglass) (2022)
  • 2022 Champion: United States (C. Curzan, L. King, T. Huske, K. Douglass) — 3:44.35

Final:

  1. United States (Smith, King, G. Walsh, Douglass) — 3:40.41 ***WORLD RECORD***
  2. Great Britain (Wood, Evans, Okaro, Anderson) — 3:47.84
  3. China (Qian, Tang, Chen, Liu) — 3:47.93
  4. Sweden — 3:48.35
  5. Neutral Athletes ‘B’. — 3:49.35
  6. Italy — 3:50.36
  7. Japan — 3:51.13
  8. Hungary — 3:51.65

The US women destroyed the 4×100 medley relay record swimming to a time of a 3:40.41. That broke the old World Record of a 3:44.35 set by the US at the 2022 World Championships.

Split Comparison

New WR Old WR
Back Regan Smith 54.02 Claire Curzan 56.47
Breast Lilly King 1:03.02 Lilly King 1:02.98
Fly Gretchen Walsh 52.84 Torri Huske 54.53
Free Kate Douglass 50.53 Kate Douglass 50.47
3:40.41 3:44.35

The biggest difference today was the backstroke leg as Regan Smith led off over two seconds faster than Claire Curzan did two years ago. Smith’s lead off of a 54.02 was also an individual World Record, faster than her previous mark of a 54.27.

In addition to Smith’s leg being much faster, Gretchen Walsh also helped break the record as she was almost two seconds faster on the fly leg than Torri Huske was in 2022. Walsh was notably faster in the individual flat start was on night 3 as she swam a 52.71 then.

Lilly King and Kate Douglass were within a tenth of their times from 2022, showing consistency over the years as their names will stay in the record books for the event.

In This Story

8
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

8 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Yikes
17 minutes ago

That record drop due completely to Smith and Walsh. Smith was 2.5 seconds faster than Curzan?! Wild

7
0
Reply
BigBoiJohnson
23 minutes ago

Prediction – no one reading this comment on Dec 15, 2024 will see this WR broken in their lifetime.

0
-11
Reply
lilac
Reply to  BigBoiJohnson
22 minutes ago

i think we will

10
0
Reply
Yikes
Reply to  BigBoiJohnson
16 minutes ago

Is that an ominous prediction about a disaster? Surely that record won’t last 70 years

10
0
Reply
Greg17815
Reply to  Yikes
9 minutes ago

😂🤣 👏

0
0
Reply
PBJSwimming
Reply to  BigBoiJohnson
5 minutes ago

Only one of the four swimmers set a best time. This crew could rebreak the record.

2
0
Reply
BingBopBam
Reply to  BigBoiJohnson
3 seconds ago

See you in 2070, doubters!

0
0
Reply
MIKE IN DALLAS
24 minutes ago

JUST finished seeing the ladies do their magic in the pool– and it really was magic!
Every leg of the relay was a superb effort – and the WR was never in doubt after Regan Smith did the backstroke.
Congrats to TEAM USA for winning the team trophy as well!

6
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. She also attended 2023 US Summer Nationals as well as the 2024 European Championships …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!