2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
- Meet Central
- Roster Index
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Pick’em
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Prelims Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5 | Day 6
- Finals Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5 | Day 6
Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay — Final
World Record: 3:44.35 — United States (C. Curzan, L. King, T. Huske, K. Douglass) (2022) Championship Record: 3:44.35 — United States (C. Curzan, L. King, T. Huske, K. Douglass) (2022)
- 2022 Champion: United States (C. Curzan, L. King, T. Huske, K. Douglass) — 3:44.35
Final:
- United States (Smith, King, G. Walsh, Douglass) — 3:40.41 ***WORLD RECORD***
- Great Britain (Wood, Evans, Okaro, Anderson) — 3:47.84
- China (Qian, Tang, Chen, Liu) — 3:47.93
- Sweden — 3:48.35
- Neutral Athletes ‘B’. — 3:49.35
- Italy — 3:50.36
- Japan — 3:51.13
- Hungary — 3:51.65
The US women destroyed the 4×100 medley relay record swimming to a time of a 3:40.41. That broke the old World Record of a 3:44.35 set by the US at the 2022 World Championships.
Split Comparison
|New WR
|Old WR
|Back
|Regan Smith
|54.02
|Claire Curzan
|56.47
|Breast
|Lilly King
|1:03.02
|Lilly King
|1:02.98
|Fly
|Gretchen Walsh
|52.84
|Torri Huske
|54.53
|Free
|Kate Douglass
|50.53
|Kate Douglass
|50.47
|3:40.41
|3:44.35
The biggest difference today was the backstroke leg as Regan Smith led off over two seconds faster than Claire Curzan did two years ago. Smith’s lead off of a 54.02 was also an individual World Record, faster than her previous mark of a 54.27.
In addition to Smith’s leg being much faster, Gretchen Walsh also helped break the record as she was almost two seconds faster on the fly leg than Torri Huske was in 2022. Walsh was notably faster in the individual flat start was on night 3 as she swam a 52.71 then.
Lilly King and Kate Douglass were within a tenth of their times from 2022, showing consistency over the years as their names will stay in the record books for the event.
That record drop due completely to Smith and Walsh. Smith was 2.5 seconds faster than Curzan?! Wild
Prediction – no one reading this comment on Dec 15, 2024 will see this WR broken in their lifetime.
i think we will
Is that an ominous prediction about a disaster? Surely that record won’t last 70 years
😂🤣 👏
Only one of the four swimmers set a best time. This crew could rebreak the record.
See you in 2070, doubters!
JUST finished seeing the ladies do their magic in the pool– and it really was magic!
Every leg of the relay was a superb effort – and the WR was never in doubt after Regan Smith did the backstroke.
Congrats to TEAM USA for winning the team trophy as well!