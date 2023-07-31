2023 World Championships: Day 8 Pick ‘Em Contest Scoring Update + Final Scores

PICK ‘EM SCORING UPDATES

Well, we made it! The 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan are finally complete. After 8 days of all-time entertaining races, it’s time to do our final check-in with the SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Contest. First of all, congratulations and thank you to everyone who participated in this Pick ‘Em Contest! Also, a big thank you Speedo for providing the daily prizes and grand prize for this contest!

Now, let’s get into it. The winner of Day 8 of the Pick ‘Ems is…it’s a tie! Just as was the case on Day 1 of the meet, Day 8 also saw two contestants, both of whom are eligible for prizes, finish at the top. Both “Grant Drukker” and “tallswede808” scored 90 points on the final day of the contest, putting them in a tie for 1st. Congratulations!

Here are the Day 8 scores:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

That brings us to the end of the line. So, without further ado – the grand prize winner. A huge congratulations to “Andrew Tate TOP G,” you are the winner of the 2023 World Championship SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Contest! “Andrew Tate TOP G” was also the Day 2 winner, and had a very solid contest throughout the week, and they finished the contest with 389 points across all 8 days. A big Day 8, wherein they scored 76 points saw “Andrew Tate TOP G” rocket past “BairnOwl,” who was in the lead for majority of the contest. “BairnOwl” ended up in 2nd with 382 points.

Here are the final scores:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Once again, a huge thank you and congratulations to everyone who competed in the Pick ‘Ems. For those of you who won prizes, you will be receiving email correspondence on how to claim your prizes in the near future.