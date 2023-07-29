2023 World Championships: Day 7 Pick ‘Em Contest Scoring Update

PICK ‘EM SCORING UPDATES

The penultimate day of the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka was the most exciting we’ve seen so far. With World Records falling left and right, it was truly a great day for the sport. With day 7 in the books, that also means it’s time for the day 7 scoring update for the Pick ‘Em Contest!

Not only was this a great day in the pool swimming-wise, but this was also probably the best day collectively for Pick ‘Em scores. As you’ll see below, things are shaping up to be really exciting on the final day of Pick ‘Ems, with the Grand Prize still on the line.

Getting right into it, congratulations to “DLFMOM” for winning Day 7 of the Pick ‘Em Contest! “DLFMOM” was awesome on day 7, racking up a whopping 81 points to lead the field by 5 points on the day.

Here are the day 7 scores:

Moreover, “BairnOwl” has now burst back into the lead in the overall scoring. After dropping out of the lead on Day 6, “BairnOwl” had a big Day 7, scoring 73 points, and jumping back out to a lead. They currently sit with 319 points, leading the contest by 6 points with just one more day to go.

Here are the overall scores through the first 7 days: