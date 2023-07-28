2023 World Championships: Day 6 Pick ‘Em Contest Scoring Update

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

PICK ‘EM SCORING UPDATES

With Day 6 of the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka in the books, it’s time to check in on the official SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Contest. The 6th day of Worlds featured finals of the women’s 100 free, women’s 200 breast, men’s 200 back, men’s 200 breast, and the men’s 4×200 free relay.

Kate Douglass was one of the warriors of the day 6 finals session, competing in finals of the women’s 100 free and 200 breast, and finishing in the top 4 in both. That being said, if you bet on Kate Douglass with your Pick ‘Ems, you reaped at least some benefit from it today. Douglass took 4th in the women’s 100 free before earning the silver medal in the 200 breast later in the session.

You’re also looking good if you bet on coach Bob Bowman heading into this meet. Arizona State’s Hubert Kos won gold in the men’s 200 back, beating the defending champion, Ryan Murphy.

Now, let’s get down to it: the winner of Day 6 of the Pick ‘Ems is… “PhilippH,” congratulations! “PhilippH” won Day 6 in pretty dominant fashion, racking up 63 points on the day, which led the field today by 6 points.

Here are the scores for day 6:

We’ve also had a lead change in the overall standings through Day 6. Now leading the entire competition is “Toronto Titans,” who is suddenly sitting very pretty with just two days left in the contest. “Toronto Titans” has opened up a 10-point lead, having accumulated 260 points through the first 6 days of the meet. Sitting in 2nd currently is “Joel” with 250 points.

Here are the overall scores through Day 6: