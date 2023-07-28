Ukrainian Fencer Disqualified from Worlds for Refusing to Shake Hands with Russian

One of Ukraine’s most decorated athletes was offered a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics after being disqualified from the fencing world championships for refusing to shake hands with her Russian opponent.

Four-time Olympic and world champion Olga Kharlan offered to tap blades rather than shake hands after beating Russia’s Anna Smirnova, prompting a 45-minute protest from Smirnova, who was competing in Milan as an individual neutral athlete. According to International Fencing Federation rules, refusal to shake hands after a contest results in a black card and expulsion.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach was a former fencer himself, having won gold at the 1976 Olympics. Kharlan now appears to be the first fencer to qualify for Paris 2024.

“The war against your country, the suffering of the people in Ukraine, the uncertainty around your participation at the Fencing World Championships in Milan, the difficult inner conflicts you and many of your Ukrainian athletes may have and then the events which unfolded yesterday — all this is a roller coaster of emotions and feelings,” Bach wrote in a letter to the Ukrainian Olympic Committee. “It is admirable how you are managing this incredibly difficult situation, and I would like to express my full support to you.”

Ukraine Olympic Committee president shares a letter from IOC President Thomas Bach saying that fencer Olga Kharlan will be given an Olympic spot if she is unable to qualify for the Paris Games after her DQ from world championships. https://t.co/4juRc3cYMU pic.twitter.com/ICLlrlBvw5 — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 28, 2023

Ukrainian athletes’ refusal to shake hands with Russian competitors also surfaced earlier this month at Wimbledon, where Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina took part in the protest after winning a match against Russia’s Victoria Azarenka.

Russian and Belarusian swimmers are absent from this week’s World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, with World Aquatics extending sanctions into 2023 following their countries’ invasion of Ukraine last February. They are expected to be allowed to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics as individual athletes under a neutral flag despite lacking formal invitations from the IOC.

Ukrainian sports minister Vadym Huttsait recently told Reuters that Ukraine “would be open to reversing” its threatened boycott of the Paris 2024 Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes compete under a neutral flag.