Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ukrainian Fencer Disqualified from Worlds for Refusing to Shake Hands with Russian

Comments: 5
by Riley Overend 5

July 28th, 2023 News, Paris 2024

One of Ukraine’s most decorated athletes was offered a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics after being disqualified from the fencing world championships for refusing to shake hands with her Russian opponent.

Four-time Olympic and world champion Olga Kharlan offered to tap blades rather than shake hands after beating Russia’s Anna Smirnova, prompting a 45-minute protest from Smirnova, who was competing in Milan as an individual neutral athlete. According to International Fencing Federation rules, refusal to shake hands after a contest results in a black card and expulsion.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach was a former fencer himself, having won gold at the 1976 Olympics. Kharlan now appears to be the first fencer to qualify for Paris 2024.

“The war against your country, the suffering of the people in Ukraine, the uncertainty around your participation at the Fencing World Championships in Milan, the difficult inner conflicts you and many of your Ukrainian athletes may have and then the events which unfolded yesterday — all this is a roller coaster of emotions and feelings,” Bach wrote in a letter to the Ukrainian Olympic Committee. “It is admirable how you are managing this incredibly difficult situation, and I would like to express my full support to you.”

Ukrainian athletes’ refusal to shake hands with Russian competitors also surfaced earlier this month at Wimbledon, where Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina took part in the protest after winning a match against Russia’s Victoria Azarenka.

Russian and Belarusian swimmers are absent from this week’s World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, with World Aquatics extending sanctions into 2023 following their countries’ invasion of Ukraine last February. They are expected to be allowed to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics as individual athletes under a neutral flag despite lacking formal invitations from the IOC.

Ukrainian sports minister Vadym Huttsait recently told Reuters that Ukraine “would be open to reversing” its threatened boycott of the Paris 2024 Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes compete under a neutral flag.

5
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

5 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Australia Kings
3 minutes ago

Don’t remember this reaction to Yanks and British athletes…. Australia SAS also supported Iraq invasion so imagine if Thorpe was reacted to this way?? Stop discrimination

2
-1
Reply
Fetterman
8 minutes ago

It’ll be interesting to see what happens next summer in Paris when Ryan Murphy and Hunter Armstrong tie for the gold medal in the 100 back with Rylov and Kaleniskov (sp?) who will be competing as neutral athletes.

I wonder how much (or little) handshaking will be going on with those four big dudes at the top of the podium.!

0
-3
Reply
Ragnar
Reply to  Fetterman
4 minutes ago

I seriously doubt that Murphy AND Armstrong would both beat Kaleniskov, he’s trending faster and faster.

The statement from Bach makes me hopeful the Russian Flag won’t fly in Paris

1
0
Reply
Stam87
Reply to  Fetterman
2 minutes ago

Oh, no handshake with those dirty cheating warmonger commies.

They were born in a lab, taught swimming by former GDR scientists and their swimming pools are 48m long, so they can break records.

We only like peaceful nations like US, UK, France and Israel

1
-2
Reply
SuperSwimmer 2000
Reply to  Fetterman
4 seconds ago

Ryan Murphy has too much class not to shake hands.

0
0
Reply

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!