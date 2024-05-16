Canadian Trials Day 4: Sienna Angove Scratches 400 IM, Bumping Angela Wang Into A-Final

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

Day 4 Finals Heat Sheet

Only one swimmer scratched out of an A-final on the fourth night of the Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials in Toronto.

After qualifying 7th in the women’s 400 IM prelims this morning with a time of 4:46.28, Sarasota Sharks 17-year-old Sienna Angove opted out of Thursday night’s final. The 17-year-old Ohio State commit (’24) was within a second of her personal-best 4:45.49 from last summer, but still a ways off the Olympic ‘A’ standard of 4:38.53. Her Sarasota Sharks teammate, Summer McIntosh, led the morning heats (4:38.27) more than four seconds ahead of Mabel Zavaros (4:42.41), Bailey Andison (4:43.86), and Tessa Cieplucha (4:44.15).

Angove recently made her senior international debut for Canada at the 2024 World Championships in February. The freestyle specialist split 1:58.59 on Canada’s 4×200 free relay to help the team place 6th in the final.

Angove also scratched the 400 free on the opening night of Canadian Trials as the No. 7 seed, a move likely intended to conserve energy amid a busy schedule this week. She is seeded 19th in the 100 free on Friday, 5th in the 800 free on Saturday, and 7th in the 50 free on Sunday.

The beneficiary of Angove’s withdrawal was 16-year-old Angela Wang, who qualified 11th this morning in 4:58.17. The uncommitted class of 2025 prospect narrowly missed her lifetime best of 4:57.93 from last month.

The lack of scratches for tonight’s session signals that Canada’s depth will be on full display behind the usual standouts this evening. In addition to McIntosh contesting the women’s 400 IM, sprint star Josh Liendo is taking on the men’s 100 free and reigning Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Kylie Masse is the top seed in the women’s 200 backstroke. Stay tuned for live updates tonight beginning around 6 p.m. EST.