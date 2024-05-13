Sienna Angove (400 free), Steve Frantskevitch (100 Breast) Scratch on Day 1 of Canadian Trials

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

There are only a handful of high-seed scratches on day 1 of the 2024 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials, as the fields will remain largely-intact, at least on paper, heading into the meet.

While there could be no-shows in the heats on Monday morning, pre-race the only top 10 seeds in Olympic schedule events were the #8 seed in the women’s 400 free Sienna Angove and the #7 seed in the men’s 100 breast Steve Frantskevitch.

Angove, 17, was seeded with a personal best of 4:14.37 in the 400 free, which put her 18 seconds behind the anticipated star of the meet Summer McIntosh, who is the #2 performer in the history of the event. McIntosh and Angove train together in the United States with the Sarasota Sharks.

Angove still has six other entries in the meet, including a 5th seed in the 800 free (8:45.87) and #7 seed in the 50 free (25.66). The Olympic “A” standards in those races are 8:26.71 and 24.70, respectively.

Frantksevitch, meanwhile, was the #7 seed in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.78. The 19-year-old McGill University swimmer posted that time to win at last summer’s Canadian Championships, though he was just 17th in the event at the Canadian U Sports Championships earlier this year.

The top seed in that race is Finlay Knox in 1:00.91.

That means Frantskevitch is all-in on the 200 breaststroke where he is the #4 seed in 2:15.97. He would need a huge drop in that event to hit the 2:09.68 Olympic “A” cut, which is likely would it will take for him to earn an invite to the Paris Olympic Games.

Other Olympic program top seeds on the day are Canada’s fastest-ever junior Lorne Wigginton in the 400 free (3:49.05) and the defending Olympic champion in the 100 fly Maggie MacNeil (56.54). The Paralympic schedule includes the men’s and women’s 50 fly and the men’s and women’s 100 fly.

Racing from Toronto begins at 9:30 AM US/Canadian Eastern Time.