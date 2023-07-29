Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Australia Matches Its Best-Ever World Championships Gold Medal Count

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The nation of Australia continued its golden domination of the swimming medal tables through the penultimate night of action in Fukuoka.

Australia’s count of 13 golds with one day left makes this World Championships the first since 2001 when a nation other than the U.S. winds up with the most. Australia’s total already matches its best-ever gold output at a Worlds and sits only behind the 1986 East German team as the most ever collected from a nation not named the United States.

Helping the cause tonight was Cam McEvoy, the 29-year-old Aussie who put up the fastest 50m freestyle time of his career en route to topping the podium. McEvoy of Somerville House Aquatics clinched the victory in a mark of 21.06, inserting himself as the 4th-best performer ever in the event.

Kaylee McKeown made history for her nation by becoming the first-ever female to complete the trifecta of wins in the same stroke at a World Championships.

McKeown sealed the deal with her gold medal-garnering performance in the 200m back this evening, getting to the wall first in a mark of 2:03.85, winning by over one second.

Finally, Australia closed the session with a World Record-breaking swim in the mixed 4x100m free relay. The explosive combination of Jack Cartwright (48.14), Kyle Chalmers (47.25), Shayna Jack (51.73) and Mollie O’Callaghan (51.71) combined to crush a new best-ever result of 3:18.83 to share the podium and bring Australia’s total golds to 13 in all.

 

7
Philip Johnson
8 minutes ago

I tip my hat to the Aussies, fantastic meet for them.

Looking at that chart, as of now, Australia (0.3% of the world’s population) have as many golds as China, US, and France combined (22.5% of the world’s population).

Now there are expectations. Let’s see if they can carry this momentum to the Olympics.

calvin
Reply to  Philip Johnson
1 minute ago

the population argument is dumb

David S
23 minutes ago

According to American mainstream news, the US is top of medal table.

CasualSwimmer
25 minutes ago

Could we have a history of the best (gold) medal hauls at the WC ?

Last edited 22 minutes ago by CasualSwimmer
Philip Johnson
Reply to  CasualSwimmer
5 minutes ago

No, it looks like the record is 23 at the 1978 world’s champs by the US. Unless you are just talking about Australia?

Yuri
50 minutes ago

Can someone please tell me what has gone wrong over the last 7 years for McEvoy ? He 100% had the potential and talent to have a Chalmers-like career.

Zippo
1 hour ago

In Fukuoka, Australia shines bright,
With golden victories taking flight,
Thirteen medals they’ve won,
Their best-ever, well done!
In aquatics, they reign with might!

