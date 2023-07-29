Australia Matches Its Best-Ever World Championships Gold Medal Count

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The nation of Australia continued its golden domination of the swimming medal tables through the penultimate night of action in Fukuoka.

Australia’s count of 13 golds with one day left makes this World Championships the first since 2001 when a nation other than the U.S. winds up with the most. Australia’s total already matches its best-ever gold output at a Worlds and sits only behind the 1986 East German team as the most ever collected from a nation not named the United States.

Helping the cause tonight was Cam McEvoy, the 29-year-old Aussie who put up the fastest 50m freestyle time of his career en route to topping the podium. McEvoy of Somerville House Aquatics clinched the victory in a mark of 21.06, inserting himself as the 4th-best performer ever in the event.

Kaylee McKeown made history for her nation by becoming the first-ever female to complete the trifecta of wins in the same stroke at a World Championships.

McKeown sealed the deal with her gold medal-garnering performance in the 200m back this evening, getting to the wall first in a mark of 2:03.85, winning by over one second.

Finally, Australia closed the session with a World Record-breaking swim in the mixed 4x100m free relay. The explosive combination of Jack Cartwright (48.14), Kyle Chalmers (47.25), Shayna Jack (51.73) and Mollie O’Callaghan (51.71) combined to crush a new best-ever result of 3:18.83 to share the podium and bring Australia’s total golds to 13 in all.