World Champions Cam McEvoy, Ben Proud Show Each Other Love After 50 Free Final

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Nick Hope, a former BBC correspondent, is working for World Aquatics this week as an in-house reporter, and he captured two great interviews after the men’s 50 free final, where British swimmer Ben Proud, the bronze medalist, and Australia’s comeback kid Cam McEvoy, the gold medalist, showed each other big love.

“Super proud of him,” Proud said of his opponent. He’s a great talent…if I was a young swimmer, he would’ve been my #1 role model. He’s got smarts, he’s got skills, and it’s just a pleasure to watch him race.”

McEvoy returned the compliments, saying that “Ben was a huge inspiration for me to have the courage to approach the training that I’ve done. I believe out of the world of swimming, it’s rich history, he will be remembered as one of those guys who really paved the way for the progression of sprint freestyle and sprint swimming.

“Like Newton said, you stand on the shoulder of giants to see a little further. For now I was able to do that, but Ben is an incredible competitor. He’s gonna be there in the mix next year. He is a World Champion from last year, he is a World Champion from 2017!”

Proud also talks about his preparations this year versus last year, when he won Worlds, European, and Commonwealth gold in the 50 free. Proud also talked about the possibility of American Caeleb Dressel returning, and with him and McEvoy there being “not much space for anyone else.”

Top 8:

  1. Cameron McEvoy (AUS) — 21.06
  2. Jack Alexy (USA) — 21.57
  3. Ben Proud (GBR) — 21.58
  4. Isaac Cooper (AUS) — 21.70
  5. Ryan Held (USA) — 21.72
  6. Jordan Crooks (CAY) — 21.73
  7. Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE) — 21.82
  8. Leonardo Deplano (ITA) — 21.92

The Interview:

HeGetsItDoneAgain
33 seconds ago

pause

Khachaturian
10 minutes ago

ayo swimswam title

Nono
48 minutes ago

Of course Cam has to mention Newton lol

Great interview from both

Dee
53 minutes ago

Very classy from both and it is indeed brilliant to have Cam back swimming so well.

The friendships between British swimmers and Australian swimmers this week have been quite noteworthy – Not sure why, possibly just the cultural overlap, but it’s nice to see.

Gen D
Reply to  Dee
14 minutes ago

All of them being together on the London Roar most certainly helped

