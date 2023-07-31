There Were 10 World Records Set in Fukuoka. Where Does That Rank All-Time?

The 10 World Records set at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships last week in Fukuoka, Japan felt like a huge haul. It seemed like a historically-big number that would stand the test against other major meets (aside from, of course, the infamous 2009 World Championships, where new suit technology led to World Records broken in almost every event).

But as it turns out, it wasn’t a historic high – not even close.

According to the World Record database maintained by SwimSwam statistician Daniel Takata Gomes, there have been 25 swim meets in history where more FINA/World Aquatics World Records have been broken. That includes the 2015 (11) and 2017 (11) World Championships, plus an equal number at the 2019 World Championships.

2023 World Championships – World Records set:

With $30,000 awarded to each World Record, that meant and additional $300,000 in prize money awarded to swimmers at the meet.

Still, the mark is a huge increase from the just three that were set at the 2022 championships – which with so many other major international meets happening and so many conspicuous absences, was a bit of a wonky affair.