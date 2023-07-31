There Were 10 World Records Set in Fukuoka. Where Does That Rank All-Time?

The 10 World Records set at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships last week in Fukuoka, Japan felt like a huge haul. It seemed like a historically-big number that would stand the test against other major meets (aside from, of course, the infamous 2009 World Championships, where new suit technology led to World Records broken in almost every event).
But as it turns out, it wasn’t a historic high – not even close.
According to the World Record database maintained by SwimSwam statistician Daniel Takata Gomes, there have been 25 swim meets in history where more FINA/World Aquatics World Records have been broken. That includes the 2015 (11) and 2017 (11) World Championships, plus an equal number at the 2019 World Championships.
2023 World Championships – World Records set:
|Date
|Round
|Event
|Time
|Name
|Nation
|July 23
|Final
|Women’s 400 metre freestyle
|3:55.38
|Ariarne Titmus
|Australia
|July 23
|Final
|Men’s 400 metre individual medley
|4:02.50
|Léon Marchand
|France
|July 23
|Final
|Women’s 4 × 100 metre freestyle relay
|3:27.96
|Mollie O’Callaghan (52.08)
Shayna Jack (51.69)
Meg Harris (52.29)
Emma McKeon (51.90)
|Australia
|July 26
|Final
|Women’s 200 metre freestyle
|1:52.85
|Mollie O’Callaghan
|Australia
|July 27
|Final
|Women’s 4 × 200 metre freestyle relay
|7:37.50
|Mollie O’Callaghan (1:53.66)
Shayna Jack (1:55.63)
Brianna Throssell (1:55.80)
Ariarne Titmus (1:52.42)
|Australia
|July 28
|Final
|Men’s 200 metre breaststroke
|2:05.48
|Qin Haiyang
|China
|July 29
|Semifinal 2
|Women’s 50 metre freestyle
|23.61
|Sarah Sjöström
|Sweden
|July 29
|Semifinal 2
|Women’s 50 metre breaststroke
|=29.30
|Rūta Meilutytė
|Lithuania
|July 29
|Final
|Mixed 4 × 100 metre freestyle relay
|3:18.83
|Jack Cartwright (48.14)
Kyle Chalmers (47.25)
Shayna Jack (51.73)
Mollie O’Callaghan (51.71)
|Australia
|July 30
|Final
|Women’s 50 metre breaststroke
|29.16
|Rūta Meilutytė
|Lithuania
With $30,000 awarded to each World Record, that meant and additional $300,000 in prize money awarded to swimmers at the meet.
Still, the mark is a huge increase from the just three that were set at the 2022 championships – which with so many other major international meets happening and so many conspicuous absences, was a bit of a wonky affair.
|Rank
|Meet
|WRs
|1
|World Championships Roma, Lazio 2009
|43
|2
|Olympic Games Montréal, Québec 1976
|29
|3
|Olympic Games München, Bavaria 1972
|28
|4
|Olympic Games Beijing 2008
|25
|5
|World Championships Beograd (Belgrade) 1973
|18
|6
|European Championships Wien (Vienna) 1974
|17
|6
|USA Olympic Trials Long Beach, California 1968
|17
|8
|GDR Olympic Trials Berlin 1976
|16
|8
|Olympic Games Seoul 1988
|16
|10
|Olympic Games Sydney, New South Wales 2000
|15
|10
|World Championships Melbourne, Victoria 2007
|15
|12
|Olympic Games Tokyo 1964
|14
|12
|USA Olympic Trials Chicago, Illinois 1972
|14
|12
|World Championships Barcelona 2003
|14
|15
|AAU Championships Los Angeles, California 1970
|13
|15
|Men’s NAAA Championships Los Angeles, California 1961
|13
|15
|World Championships Berlin 1978
|13
|18
|Olympic Games Los Angeles, California 1984
|12
|18
|Pan American Games Winnipeg, Manitoba 1967
|12
|18
|Pan Pacific Championships Sydney, New South Wales 1999
|12
|21
|Olympic Games Moskva (Moscow) 1980
|11
|21
|USA Spring Nationals Austin, Texas 1980
|11
|21
|USA Summer Nationals Los Altos, California 1964
|11
|21
|World Championships Budapest 2017
|11
|21
|World Championships Kazan 2015
|11
|26
|AAU Championships Lincoln, Nebraska 1966
|10
|26
|Olympic Games Barcelona 1992
|10
|26
|USA v GDR Dual Meet Concord, California 1974
|10
|26
|World Championships Roma, Lazio 1994
|10
|26
|World Championships Gwangju 2019
|10
|26
|World Championships Fukuoka 2023
|10
The craziest WR is AUS w4x100 free.
It feels like there were more. Maybe because there were so many that were faster than we’ve seen in years and knocking on the door (eg men’s mid-long distance)
It may not have been a leader in World Records but it was still a really exciting meet. The records that were broken- Marchand 400IM, the women’s 200/400 free, Sjostrom setting a WR- all amazing. Ledecky being ledecky. Australia swimming out of their mind. Men’s distance did not disappoint. Sure it would have been nice to have Milak, Peaty, and Dressel here in top form along with popoveich swimming better, but this was still one of the more memorable meets in a long time.
There were more world records broken than you listed. The men,s 200 breast and the women,s 50 breast.
2009 worlds 43 😭