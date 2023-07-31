Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

There Were 10 World Records Set in Fukuoka. Where Does That Rank All-Time?

Comments: 5

The 10 World Records set at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships last week in Fukuoka, Japan felt like a huge haul. It seemed like a historically-big number that would stand the test against other major meets (aside from, of course, the infamous 2009 World Championships, where new suit technology led to World Records broken in almost every event).

But as it turns out, it wasn’t a historic high – not even close.

According to the World Record database maintained by SwimSwam statistician Daniel Takata Gomes, there have been 25 swim meets in history where more FINA/World Aquatics World Records have been broken. That includes the 2015 (11) and 2017 (11) World Championships, plus an equal number at the 2019 World Championships.

2023 World Championships – World Records set:

Date Round Event Time Name Nation
July 23 Final Women’s 400 metre freestyle 3:55.38 Ariarne Titmus  Australia
July 23 Final Men’s 400 metre individual medley 4:02.50 Léon Marchand  France
July 23 Final Women’s 4 × 100 metre freestyle relay 3:27.96 Mollie O’Callaghan (52.08)
Shayna Jack (51.69)
Meg Harris (52.29)
Emma McKeon (51.90)		  Australia
July 26 Final Women’s 200 metre freestyle 1:52.85 Mollie O’Callaghan  Australia
July 27 Final Women’s 4 × 200 metre freestyle relay 7:37.50 Mollie O’Callaghan (1:53.66)
Shayna Jack (1:55.63)
Brianna Throssell (1:55.80)
Ariarne Titmus (1:52.42)		  Australia
July 28 Final Men’s 200 metre breaststroke 2:05.48 Qin Haiyang  China
July 29 Semifinal 2 Women’s 50 metre freestyle 23.61 Sarah Sjöström  Sweden
July 29 Semifinal 2 Women’s 50 metre breaststroke =29.30 Rūta Meilutytė  Lithuania
July 29 Final Mixed 4 × 100 metre freestyle relay 3:18.83 Jack Cartwright (48.14)
Kyle Chalmers (47.25)
Shayna Jack (51.73)
Mollie O’Callaghan (51.71)		  Australia
July 30 Final Women’s 50 metre breaststroke 29.16 Rūta Meilutytė  Lithuania

With $30,000 awarded to each World Record, that meant and additional $300,000 in prize money awarded to swimmers at the meet.

Still, the mark is a huge increase from the just three that were set at the 2022 championships – which with so many other major international meets happening and so many conspicuous absences, was a bit of a wonky affair.

Rank Meet WRs
1 World Championships Roma, Lazio 2009 43
2 Olympic Games Montréal, Québec 1976 29
3 Olympic Games München, Bavaria 1972 28
4 Olympic Games Beijing 2008 25
5 World Championships Beograd (Belgrade) 1973 18
6 European Championships Wien (Vienna) 1974 17
6 USA Olympic Trials Long Beach, California 1968 17
8 GDR Olympic Trials Berlin 1976 16
8 Olympic Games Seoul 1988 16
10 Olympic Games Sydney, New South Wales 2000 15
10 World Championships Melbourne, Victoria 2007 15
12 Olympic Games Tokyo 1964 14
12 USA Olympic Trials Chicago, Illinois 1972 14
12 World Championships Barcelona 2003 14
15 AAU Championships Los Angeles, California 1970 13
15 Men’s NAAA Championships Los Angeles, California 1961 13
15 World Championships Berlin 1978 13
18 Olympic Games Los Angeles, California 1984 12
18 Pan American Games Winnipeg, Manitoba 1967 12
18 Pan Pacific Championships Sydney, New South Wales 1999 12
21 Olympic Games Moskva (Moscow) 1980 11
21 USA Spring Nationals Austin, Texas 1980 11
21 USA Summer Nationals Los Altos, California 1964 11
21 World Championships Budapest 2017 11
21 World Championships Kazan 2015 11
26 AAU Championships Lincoln, Nebraska 1966 10
26 Olympic Games Barcelona 1992 10
26 USA v GDR Dual Meet Concord, California 1974 10
26 World Championships Roma, Lazio 1994 10
26 World Championships Gwangju 2019 10
26 World Championships Fukuoka 2023 10

 

Fukuoka Gold
14 seconds ago

The craziest WR is AUS w4x100 free.

Joshua Liendo-Edwards-Smith
8 minutes ago

It feels like there were more. Maybe because there were so many that were faster than we’ve seen in years and knocking on the door (eg men’s mid-long distance)

96Swim
13 minutes ago

It may not have been a leader in World Records but it was still a really exciting meet. The records that were broken- Marchand 400IM, the women’s 200/400 free, Sjostrom setting a WR- all amazing. Ledecky being ledecky. Australia swimming out of their mind. Men’s distance did not disappoint. Sure it would have been nice to have Milak, Peaty, and Dressel here in top form along with popoveich swimming better, but this was still one of the more memorable meets in a long time.

Carlo
Reply to  96Swim
6 minutes ago

There were more world records broken than you listed. The men,s 200 breast and the women,s 50 breast.

Last edited 5 minutes ago by Carlo
KSW
19 minutes ago

2009 worlds 43 😭

