All The Links You Need For 2023 U.S. Summer Junior National Championships

2023 Summer Junior National Championships

We’re a day away from the start of the 2023 Summer Junior National Championships, where many of the nation’s top 18-and-under swimmers will gather to compete in Irvine, California. This is a team-scored meet, with A/B/C finals in each individual event, and a relay at the conclusion of each evening’s session.

Prelims will begin at 9:00 AM Pacific Time, with finals following at 5:00 PM Pacific Time.

All sessions of the meet are scheduled to be live-streamed on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

Here are the links you need to keep up with the action in Irvine next week:

Event Schedule

Heats begin at 9:00am, finals begin at 5:00pm (Pacific Time).

Girls’ Events   Boys’ Events
  Day 1 – Monday, July 31  
1 200m Butterfly 2
3 100m Breaststroke 4
5 Girls’ 800m Freestyle*
Boys’ 1500m Freestyle* 6
7 200m Medley Relay 8
  Day 2 – Tuesday, August 1  
9 100m Freestyle 10
11 400m Individual Medley 12
13 800m Free Relay 14
  Day 3 – Wednesday, August 2  
15 400m Freestyle 16
17 100m Butterfly 18
19 200m Backstroke 20
21 200m Freestyle Relay 22
  Day 4 – Thursday, August 3  
23 200m Freestyle 24
25 100m Backstroke 26
27 200m Breaststroke 28
29 400m Freestyle Relay 30
  Day 5 – Friday, August 4  
31 200m Individual Medley 32
33 Girls’ 1500m Freestyle*
34 50m Freestyle 35
Boys’ 800m Freestyle* 36
37 400m Medley Relay 38

*The 800m and 1500m freestyle events will be swum slowest to fastest, alternating girls’ and boys’ heats, with the fastest heat of each race swum during the evening session. All other heats will be swum so the second fastest heat of the boys’ event finishes approximately one hour prior to the start of the evening session.

All relays will be timed finals with all heats swum in the evening session.

 

2
Anything but 50 BR
3 seconds ago

The psych sheets have the W 200 IM WJR as 2:03.89. I wish!

ava
18 minutes ago

livi, kathleen and ella about to slay so hard

