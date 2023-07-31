All The Links You Need For 2023 U.S. Summer Junior National Championships

2023 Summer Junior National Championships
- July 31 – August 4, 2023
- Prelims 9AM, finals 5PM (Pacific Time)
- LCM (50 meters)
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- Live Stream
- Girls meet preview
- Boys meet preview
We’re a day away from the start of the 2023 Summer Junior National Championships, where many of the nation’s top 18-and-under swimmers will gather to compete in Irvine, California. This is a team-scored meet, with A/B/C finals in each individual event, and a relay at the conclusion of each evening’s session.
Prelims will begin at 9:00 AM Pacific Time, with finals following at 5:00 PM Pacific Time.
All sessions of the meet are scheduled to be live-streamed on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
Here are the links you need to keep up with the action in Irvine next week:
- USA Swimming Event Page
- Meet Information
- Pre-Scratch Timelines
- Pre-Scratch Psych Sheet
- Live Stream
- Live Results
Event Schedule
Heats begin at 9:00am, finals begin at 5:00pm (Pacific Time).
|Girls’ Events
|Boys’ Events
|Day 1 – Monday, July 31
|1
|200m Butterfly
|2
|3
|100m Breaststroke
|4
|5
|Girls’ 800m Freestyle*
|–
|–
|Boys’ 1500m Freestyle*
|6
|7
|200m Medley Relay
|8
|Day 2 – Tuesday, August 1
|9
|100m Freestyle
|10
|11
|400m Individual Medley
|12
|13
|800m Free Relay
|14
|Day 3 – Wednesday, August 2
|15
|400m Freestyle
|16
|17
|100m Butterfly
|18
|19
|200m Backstroke
|20
|21
|200m Freestyle Relay
|22
|Day 4 – Thursday, August 3
|23
|200m Freestyle
|24
|25
|100m Backstroke
|26
|27
|200m Breaststroke
|28
|29
|400m Freestyle Relay
|30
|Day 5 – Friday, August 4
|31
|200m Individual Medley
|32
|33
|Girls’ 1500m Freestyle*
|–
|34
|50m Freestyle
|35
|–
|Boys’ 800m Freestyle*
|36
|37
|400m Medley Relay
|38
*The 800m and 1500m freestyle events will be swum slowest to fastest, alternating girls’ and boys’ heats, with the fastest heat of each race swum during the evening session. All other heats will be swum so the second fastest heat of the boys’ event finishes approximately one hour prior to the start of the evening session.
All relays will be timed finals with all heats swum in the evening session.
The psych sheets have the W 200 IM WJR as 2:03.89. I wish!
livi, kathleen and ella about to slay so hard