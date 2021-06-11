See 2760 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3160 Swim Jobs.

11-14 YR-OLD DEVELOPMENTAL AGE GROUP COACH

South Snohomish County Dolphins (SSCD) is looking for an experienced age group coach, or one with an extensive competitive swimming background, who is looking to develop into a high-level coach. SSCD trains in the Mukilteo area (between Edmonds and Everett), primarily at Kamiak high school.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Barton College has an opening for a Part-Time Assistant Swim Coach, reporting directly to the Head Swim Coach.

ASSISTANT COACH SWIMMING

This position is responsible to the Director of Athletics, reporting to the Head Swimming Coach, for providing coaching expertise and leadership for the administration of the intercollegiate men’s and/or women’s swimming and diving program; assisting the head coach in the effective education, management and administration of all aspects relating to a positive and beneficial intercollegiate experience for student-athletes, and performing other related duties as assigned.

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF CAMPUS RECREATION FOR AQUATICS AND ASSISTANT MEN AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

The Assistant Director of Campus Recreation for Aquatics and Assistant Men and Women’s Swimming Coach reports directly to the Director of Campus Recreation and Head Men and Women’s Swimming Coach.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

Trinity College in Hartford CT, an NCAA Division III, liberal arts college in the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC), is seeking to fill a full-time assistant coach for our Swimming & Diving program. Candidate will be expected to help the program continue to grow and compete at the highest level within the NESCAC and NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving.

DIVING COACH – GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY

The George Washington University Department of Athletics and Recreation, an NCAA Division I member of the Atlantic 10 Conference, actively engages our students, our campus community, our alumni and our fans through the spirit of healthy living and competition. Located in the heart of our nation’s capital, this world-class university aspires to have a world-class athletics and recreation program.

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

The George Washington University Department of Athletics and Recreation, an NCAA Division I member of the Atlantic 10 Conference, actively engages our students, our campus community, our alumni and our fans through the spirit of healthy living and competition. Located in the heart of our nation’s capital, this world-class university aspires to have a world-class athletics and recreation program.

LEAD LATE NIGHT SENIOR SWIM COACH

The Bolles School is a private college preparatory school with an international reputation for excellence. Located in Jacksonville, Florida, the school enrolls more than 1,650 day and boarding students in pre-kindergarten through grade 12 on four campuses. Bolles focuses on a complete education that emphasizes excellence in academics, the arts, athletics and other activities like clubs and community service.

HEAD SWIM COACH/SWIM SHOP BUSINESS

CAC is a year-round CT swimming club and is s seeking experienced candidates to fill the position of the Head Coach. Looking for individual with excellent leadership, communication, and team building skills to support our growing membership and coaching staff. We are seeking a Head Coach to oversee all aspects of our competitive swim team, direct coaching, and supervision responsible for the entire age group program.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

Washington University’s department of Athletics is searching for a Full-Time Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach. Washington University (WashU) is a selective, private research institution that was founded in 1853 with highly ranked undergraduate programs and top ranked graduate programs. Washington University has a world-renowned reputation with core values that reflect its commitment to hiring and retaining individuals with a diversity of talents, perspectives and experiences.

ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

The Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swimming Coach reports to the Head Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach. The Assistant Coach assists in the day-to-day operations of the program, ensuring that it functions at a high-level and remains in compliance with all NCAA, Conference, and University rules and policies. The Assistant Coach may also serve as the Recruiting Coordinator.

HEAD SWIM COACH & AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Lewis & Clark College , a member of the Northwest Conference, is seeking a Head Swim Coach & Aquatics Director. This position will oversee all aspects of our men’s and woman’s swim programs. This position will also be responsible for all aquatics programing to include camps, rentals, teaching , and day to day operations of our pool.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT

Georgia Southern University, a Division I member of the NCAA and member of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association, is accepting applications for the Graduate Assistant Coach for our women’s swimming & diving program to begin August 2021.

ASSISTANT COACH

The successful candidates will assist the Head Coach Swim & Dive Coach in all aspects of the women’s swimming and diving program including coaching, recruiting, training, coordinating team travel, assisting with administrative duties and performing other duties as assigned by the Head Coach.

SWIM TEAM HEAD COACH

Under the direction of the Senior Program Director and Executive Director, in cooperation with the Membership and Program Services Committee, and consistent with the Mission of the YMCA, the Swim Team Head Coach will be primarily responsible for coaching and managing the competitive aquatic team and related operations within the Chambersburg Y in accordance with the goals, purposes and policies of this Association.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Head Swim Coach for North Hills Aquatics. Position would start the Fall of 2021-2022 Season.

HEAD SITE SWIM COACH – HERSHEY AQUATIC CLUB

The Hershey Aquatic Club (HAC) is a highly respected and competitive 150+ member, USA Swimming Level 2 competitive swim program, located in Hershey, Pennsylvania. We are seeking an enthusiastic and dedicated Assistant Swim Coach. HAC primarily competes in USA Swimming in Middle Atlantic swim meets in addition to local league meets in Central Pennsylvania.

HEAD COACH – PHOENIX SWIM CLUB

Phoenix Swim Club (PSC) is searching for a Head Coach who will build upon the team’s storied history and winning culture as they lead all our swimmers to becoming happy, healthy, and hard-working in the pursuit of personal excellence in and out of the water.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland, is accepting applications for the position of a part-time assistant swimming coach. The assistant coach will assist the head coach in all aspects of the men’s and women’s swimming program

DIVING COACH

Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland, is accepting applications for the position of a part-time assistant Diving coach. The assistant coach will assist the head coach in all aspects of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving program

INSPIRED ASSISTANT COACH

Inspire Swimming is seeking passionate coaches to join our staff. Depending on experience and personal objectives, coaches will lead or assist developmental and/or advanced groups of all ages (5-18), although the vast majority of our program is 14 & under.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Head Swim coach is responsible for the operation of the swim team including recruiting, budgeting, communicating with parents, and coaching swimmers to be their personal best. The Head Swim Coach will also help guide, mentor and train assistant coaches in these areas.

FITTER AND FASTER SEEKS WEBSITE & CONTENT CONTRIBUTOR

The Fitter and Faster Website & Content Contributor is a part-time position. This professional creates and maintains interesting, accurate, effective, and easy-to-understand pages on the Fitter and Faster Website that describe individual camps that we produce throughout the USA and beyond.

DIRECTOR OF TECHNOLOGY AND COMMUNICATIONS

The ASCA Director of Technology and Communications develops and executes strategic initiatives and operational activities in the areas of member services, continuing education, organizational growth, e-commerce, marketing and communications. This position reports to the CEO.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The University of Michigan Athletic Department is accepting applications for an Assistant Swimming Coach for the Women’s Swimming Program. This position reports directly to the Head Swimming & Diving Coach and is responsible to perform duties in accordance with University, NCAA and Conference rules, regulations and policies.

HEAD COACH LAKESHORE SWIM CLUB

Lakeshore Swim Club is a not-for-profit development and competitive organization offering high quality professional coaching and technical instruction for all ages and abilities.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT MEN AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

The Department of Athletics at Whittier College (NCAA Division III) is now accepting applications for the Graduate Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach position beginning the 2021-2022 school year.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

The Head men’s and women’s Swimming and Diving coach is responsible for establishing an effective team program where student-athletes have a positive intercollegiate experience. They must demonstrate exceptional administrative and technical coaching skills and provide a holistic developmental emphasis within their program.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH/TRIATHLON COACH

Emmanuel College, located in northeast Georgia, is accepting applications for a full-time Assistant Coach to assist with the Men’s and Women’s Swimming/Triathlon program.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH – UNIVERSITY OF IOWA ATHLETICS

The University of Iowa Athletics Department seeks applications from self-motivated, results-oriented individuals with the knowledge, ability and interpersonal skills required to serve as Assistant Women’s Swimming Coach – a full-time position, salary commensurate with qualifications and experience, including full University benefits. The University of Iowa is an NCAA Division I Power Five institution and a member of the Big Ten Conference.

SWIMATLANTA SITE DIRECTOR/ HEAD COACH

SwimAtlanta is seeking an experienced, dynamic and positive individual for the position of site director and head swim coach. We are looking for a motivated, high energy candidate that will work to grow and develop the site. This individual must have the ability to communicate effectively and build relationships with staff, swimmers, volunteers, and program participant parents.

YMCA WESTSIDE SILVER FINS HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Coach assigned groups as requested by the Senior Director of Competitive Swim. Ensures the 13 & under competitive swim program meets the needs of the community and association standards. Provide a season overview or macro plan for all coaching staff to follow. Develop a full curriculum for all 13 & under coaches.

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach will assist the Head Coach with all areas associated with the swimming program including: practice preparation and implementation; meet management; student-athlete recruitment and retention; coordination of team travel; dryland preparation and implementation; and community engagement.

BAYLOR SWIM CLUB / BAYLOR SCHOOL SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH

The Baylor Swim Club located in Chattanooga, TN is now accepting applications for a part-time Senior Assistant Coach to help facilitate its’ growing aquatics program. The Baylor Swim Club is a school-supported and coach-operated USA Swimming club running on the campus of the Baylor School.

AGUA FULL-TIME AGE GROUP & SITE LEAD COACH

Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics (AGUA), located in New York City, is seeking an experienced and energized full-time coach to lead our satellite location in Battery Park City and serve as primary group coach to 12 & under swimmers. Successful candidates will be determined, driven individuals who ready to commit to our core values, goals, and mission (aguaswim.com).

FULL TIME COACH

Gold Swim Team is a large USA Swim Team located in the Atlanta, GA area and we are looking for a full time Age Group Coach for one of our locations. The past two age group coaches we have hired have been college swimmers and grown up in swimming.

AGUA FULL-TIME AGE GROUP LEAD COACH

Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics (AGUA), located in New York City, is seeking an experienced and energized full-time coach to be the lead group coach of 12 & under swimmers. Successful candidates will be determined, driven individuals who are ready to commit to our core values, goals, and mission (aguaswim.com).

YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Assists in coaching, recruiting, counseling, conditioning, and evaluating for the swim team as directed. Responsible for instructing student-athletes in how to perform their sport which may also include teaching courses related to competition in varsity athletic programs.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Amherst has taken a leadership role among highly selective liberal arts colleges and universities in successfully diversifying the racial, socio-economic, and geographic profile of its student body. The College is similarly committed to enriching its educational experience and its culture through the diversity of its faculty, administration and staff.

RALEIGH SWIMMING ASSOCIATION SEEKING ASSISTANT COACHES

Interested in working in the dynamic, fast-growing Triangle Area of North Carolina? Passionate about coaching age group swimmers? Raleigh Swimming Association (RSA) is searching for coaches to work with our Age Group athletes. Compensation is commensurate with experience. The start date for this position is July 2021.

LAKESIDE AQUATIC CLUB SEEKS SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH

Lakeside Aquatic Club is a Silver Medal Club that is a coach directed, board supported, nationally competitive swim team with 5 different locations and over 900 swimmers on the competitive, stroke, and lesson programs.

ASSISTANT SENIOR/ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Windermere Laker Aquatics is a four year old swim program that has one of the top Age Group programs not only in the state but country. While being a top age group program, we also provide beginner lessons and private/group lessons.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Primarily reporting to the head coach of swimming and diving, this position will assist the head coach of swimming and diving in all phases of the program. Responsibilities include coaching and teaching (75%) and administrative duties (25%).

ASSISTANT COACH

Camana Bay Aquatic Club (CBAC) is looking for a full-time assistant coach to help lead our program in delivering “Aquatic Sports for All” in the Cayman Islands. We have 300+ year-round swimmers in our competitive and non-competitive team, as well as a growing Swim School, and a very successful Artistic Swimming team.

DIVING COACH (ASSISTANT COACH)

Reporting to the Head Coach of the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program; the responsibilities will include, but are not limited to assisting the head coach in all aspects of the program; recruiting; training and player development; monitoring student-athlete academic progress; coordinating team travel; and extensive daily administrative duties as assigned by the head coach.

FRISCO ISD NATATORIUM ASSISTANT MANAGER/HEAD CLUB COACH

Direct and manage the district USA Swimming (USAS) club team as well as coach the top-level club swim groups. In coordination with the FISD Swim/Dive Coordinator will oversee the hiring, supervising, and mentoring of all assistant USAS coaches. Ensure that the USAS staff provides quality aquatics programs to meet the needs of all ages and abilities under the guidelines established by the national governing bodies of United States Aquatic Sports and the American Swimming Coaches Association.

ACCOUNT MANAGER

Elsmore Swim Shop, one of the largest and most successful swim team dealers in the US, is currently seeking a high energy, people-oriented account manager to join our growing organization in our Des Moines Iowa location. In this position, you will be responsible for managing account sales, new and existing client relations, and bring in new business. As the lead point of contact for all swim team matters, you should anticipate the client’s needs, work within the company to ensure deadlines for client are met and help the client in all their team outfitting needs.

MARLINS OF RALEIGH SWIM TEAM SEEKS SWIM COACH

The Marlins Of Raleigh Swim Team is seeking a full time lead coach for our AG 3 Black and Pre Senior groups at our North Raleigh Site.

GRADUATE INTERN FOR MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

The Graduate Intern for Men’s and Women’s Swimming is a 10-month, 35-hour/week position starting in August 2021 that supports the work of the men’s and women’s swimming programs and the Department of Athletics. The Graduate Intern will focus on responsibilities that include but are not limited to: coaching/teaching, recruiting, team travel, weekly practice/training sessions, community service, academic enrichment, counseling of students, and other duties assigned by the Athletics administration

SWIMOUTLET REGIONAL TEAM SALES REPRESENTATIVE

SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH, FULL-TIME POSITION

Charger Aquatics is seeking an experienced, dynamic and positive individual for the position of Senior Assistant Coach. This position is responsible for serving as Lead Coach for the Senior 2 and Senior 3 practice groups, as well as performing administrative duties. The Senior Assistant Coach will also serve as the Meet Director/Coordinator for all CAQ-hosted Events, as well as assist with Summer Programming. The Senior Assistant Coach will work in partnership with the Head Coach all aspects of the Senior Program.

SUMMIT CITY AQUATICS HEAD COACH

This knowledgeable individual will be responsible for directing and overseeing all aspects of training and competition for a team of swimmers with a wide variety of backgrounds and ages. This individual must have the ability to communicate effectively and build relationships with staff, swimmers, volunteers, and program participant parents.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH-MEN AND WOMEN

Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swimming Coach Duties and Responsibilities: Clarion University is an NCAA Division II member which competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC). Clarion invites applications for the position of Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swimming Coach.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH, FULL-TIME POSITION

Charger Aquatics is seeking an experienced, dynamic and positive individual for the position of Head Age Group Coach. This position is responsible for oversight of the Age Group Program, Lead Coach for the Age Group 1 and Age Group 2 practice groups, as well as performing administrative duties. The Head Age Group Coach will also provide oversight of all Lifeguard needs for the Natatorium, as well as Summer Aquatics Programming.

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING ASSISTANT COACH

The Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving assistant coach is responsible for assisting the Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving head coach in leading a successful Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving program at Manchester University. This will include assisting in managing all aspects of coaching, eligibility, recruitment, retention, budget and scheduling. The Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving assistant coach is also responsible for assisting the Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving head coach in fundraising for the Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving program, instructing and Game Day management assignments.

DELMAR DOLFINS HEAD COACH

Implement and manage existing year-round competitive and lesson programs. Oversee daily practices, develop meet schedules, and supervise assistant coaches.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH – SWIM TEAM

The YMCA of Greater Brandywine currently offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes a free YMCA family membership, medical and dental insurance along with a 12% employer contribution to the retirement savings plan. Program discounts on YMCA of Greater Brandywine programs, camps, childcare, and continuing education classes at Immaculata University. Up to four free hours of Childwatch per day.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

The Athletics Department at Marist College invites applications for a full-time, 12-month position as Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach. This position will report to the Director of Athletics. Marist College is an NCAA Division I program and member of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC).

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Wissahickon Community Aquatic Club (WCAC) seeks a passionate Head Age Group Coach who is committed to motivating and developing athletes from novice to national levels. The Head Age Group Coach will report to the Program Director.

SWIMOUTLET REGIONAL TEAM SALES REPRESENTATIVE

SWIM TEAM HEAD COACH

The State College Branch of the YMCA of Centre County is seeking an experienced Head Swim Team Coach for their team of 150+ swimmers. This is a full-time position with a comprehensive benefits package which includes generous paid time off, paid holidays, employer funded retirement plan after 2 years, and employer paid health insurance for the employee.

GRADUATE ASSISTANTS – SWIM & DIVE COACH (2 POSITIONS)

Wagner College, a NCAA Division I member of the Northeast Conference, is searching for qualified candidates for two open positions with our swim programs an Assistant Swimming Coach (Graduate Assistant) and a Head Diving coach (Graduate Assistant). These positions will carry extensive responsibilities with regard to recruiting, administrative functions and overall swim/diving training.

WOMEN’S DIVING ASSISTANT COACH

The University of Mary in Bismarck, ND is seeking qualified applicants for a part-time Women’s Diving Assistant Coach.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT FOR WOMEN’S SWIMMING

The University of Mary in Bismarck, ND is seeking applicants for a Graduate Assistant. This is a part-time exempt position. The Graduate Assistant for Women’s Swimming supports the head coach in all aspects of the swimming program. This position will assist in travel planning, recruiting, practice planning, meet management, public relations, scheduling, out-of-pool activities, player communication, and other duties as needed.

UNIVERSITY OF LYNCHBURG FULL TIME ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The University of Lynchburg, located in central Virginia, is accepting applications for an assistant coach for women’s and men’s swimming. The successful candidate will report directly to the Director of Swimming and will be responsible for assisting with leadership to the swim program, recruitment and retention of student-athletes, scheduling and team travel, budget management, and equipment purchases.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – IUP SWIMMING/AQUATICS

This position is overseen by the Head Swimming Coach/Aquatics Director and directly supervised by Assistant Swimming Coach/Aquatics Director for Operations.

SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH, FULL-TIME POSITION

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S

Seattle University is a highly selective, independent, Catholic, Jesuit institution adjacent to downtown Seattle, and is seeking a dynamic and proven athletics department professional to serve as its Assistant Coach, Men’s & Women’s Swimming.

AGE GROUP COACH – ALPHA AQUATICS

Alpha Aquatics is a nationally competitive swim team of 200+ athletes located in west Los Angeles in the El Segundo and Westchester areas. The team focuses on creating a fun, energized, race paced training environment for all levels from beginner to Jr National and Sr National levels.

LEAD 13-14 COACH PALO ALTO STANFORD AQUATICS- RINCONADA SITE

Lead 13-14 coach with group size of 30-40 swimmers. In addition, Asst Senior Coach aiding in and planning Senior training and schedule. Other areas of growth and financial compensation may be available based on experience. Looking to fill the position no later than the end of July with a start date of August 16th, 2021

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Country Club at Woodmoor is seeking an experienced, motivated individual for the position of Head Coach for our year round club swim team, The Woodmoor Tsunamis. This knowledgeable individual will be responsible for directing and overseeing all aspects of training and competition for a team of swimmers with a wide variety of backgrounds and ages. This individual must have the ability to communicate effectively and build relationships with staff, swimmers, volunteers, and program participant parents.

