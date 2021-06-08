Delfina Athletics – The New Shop For All Custom Gear Needs

Courtesy of Delfina Athletics, a SwimSwam partner.

Delfina Athletics announces the launch of a new company focused on producing high quality custom swimwear and gear specifically designed for your team. Founded with the mission to help teams build a stronger community through products that truly set them apart, the company is already making waves in the aquatic sports’ space.

Born out of the need to offer functional swimwear designs with both impeccable fit and styles that break the mold, Delfina Athletics is redefining the way athletes and team leaders look at gear by making it accessible and affordable to all. Its mission is personal to CEO and founder Nina Sadauskas. When the three-time Olympian was training with her team in college, she began to notice something missing. “During my years at Southern Methodist University, I found myself looking at our competitors’ matching swimwear patterns and thinking to myself…why can’t we just have something unique?” – says Sadauskas. “I knew there had to be more options out there – an alternative that doesn’t keep you beholden to preset swimming patterns, created for the masses.”

Set on a mission to find a solution while relying on her product knowledge and experience as a professional swimmer, Sadauskas began building her own custom swimwear and gear operation—one that would be fueled by her Olympic-level drive for success, while still operating with the care and community of a team. Working hand-in-hand with the reputable Delfina Ltd. based out of her home country of Bulgaria, Sadauskas’ vision became reality.

Now the official distributor of Delfina products throughout the USA, Delfina Athletics provides internationally-recognized quality products that are rooted in performance without sacrificing on style. With a streamlined ordering process and an extensive range of products, including backpacks, towels, apparel and sustainable swimwear made from recycled fishnets, the custom shop allows shipping straight to athletes’ doorstep by minimizing gear administration overhead for coaches and team leaders. Trained for anything, Delfina Athletics can fulfill all custom gear needs, offering free design work, low minimums, quick turnarounds and worldwide delivery, making it easier than ever before for teams to have their own unique materials that fit their specific needs.

As swimmers themselves, the Delfina Athletics team knows the magic of performing for something bigger than yourself. Let them share that same magic with your team.

