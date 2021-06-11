U.S. Air Force Academy Snags Verbal from Backstroker Kai-min Tsuei

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.



Backstroker Kai-min Tsuei from Hacienda Heights, CA has verbally committed to swim for the U.S. Air Force Academy beginning in the fall of 2022. She recently completed her junior year at Diamond Bar High School and she swims year-round at Trident Swim Club.

I am beyond excited to be able to continue my swimming and academic career at the Air Force Academy. I chose this school specifically because I just love the Air Force environment as well as the coaches and swimmers. I feel academy will help me to achieve my dreams and aspirations.

Kai-min was a 2-time California CIF Southern Section D4 champion her freshman year. She qualified for the championship meet in the 100 back and 200 IM, and she swam on two relays for Diamond Bar High School. She dominated the finals of the 100 back, touching first in a time of 57.08. The second-place finisher touched 1.3 seconds behind her.

She received a silver medal for touching second in the 200 IM. Tsuei was seeded 5th going into finals, where she took 3.77 seconds off of her time from the morning to move up 3 spots. She earned another title leading off the Diamond Bar 400 free relay. She went a personal best time of 52.55, and was followed by Melanie Wu, Alethea Gani, and Kate Li to win gold. The women set a new CIF D4 record in the event, touching in 3:34.39.

This year, the junior qualified for the CIF D1 Championships. She swam the 50 free and the 100 back at the timed finals meet. Her 100 back time of 56.14 earned her a bronze medal and she went a best time in the 50 free (23.77), touching 6th. She led off Diamond Bar’s 200 medley relay, splitting a 50 back time of 26.90.

Tsuei has a Summer Junior Nationals cut in the 100 meter back and a Winter Juniors cut in the 200 meter back.

Top SCY Times:

50 back – 26.47

100 back – 55.75

200 back – 2:01.32

50 free – 23.77

Tsuei will join the Air Force Academy beginning in the 2022-2023 season. During the 2020-2021 season, she would have been the team’s second-fastest competitor in the 50 free, 100 back, and 200 back. Additionally, she would have earned spots in the A-finals of the 100 and 200 back at the 2021 Mountain West Conference Championships.

She will be a member of the U.S. Air Force Academy’s class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.