Purdue All-American Trent Pellini To Swim at USC as Grad Transfer in 2021-22

After a storied collegiate career as a member of the Purdue University men’s swimming and diving team, Trent Pellini will take advantage of the NCAA’s one-time COVID allowance and swim a fifth year in 2021-22 at the University of Southern California while studying for his master’s in finance at the Marshall School of Business.
At Purdue, Pellini was an NCAA qualifier in 2019 (100/200 breast and relays), 2020 (100/200 breast and 200 IM) and 2021 (100 breast, 200 IM, and relays). In 2021, he finished 15th in the 100 breast (52.08) and contributed to the Boilermakers’ 15th-place finish in the 400 free relay.
Top SCY times:
- 100 breast – 52.08
- 200 breast – 1:55.30
- 200 free – 1:36.06
- 50 free – 20.00
- 200 IM – 1:44.00
Pellini is heading home, having grown up in Dana Hills, California. He swam at Dana Hills High School and Mission Viejo Nadadores before joining the Boilermakers in 2017.
We're thrilled to announce that Trent Pellini, a grad transfer from Purdue, will be joining the Trojans in competition this upcoming season!! Welcome to USC Trent!! #FightOn pic.twitter.com/dAdy3MEH4z
— USC Swim & Dive (@USCswim) June 9, 2021