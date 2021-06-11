Purdue All-American Trent Pellini To Swim at USC as Grad Transfer in 2021-22

After a storied collegiate career as a member of the Purdue University men’s swimming and diving team, Trent Pellini will take advantage of the NCAA’s one-time COVID allowance and swim a fifth year in 2021-22 at the University of Southern California while studying for his master’s in finance at the Marshall School of Business.

At Purdue, Pellini was an NCAA qualifier in 2019 (100/200 breast and relays), 2020 (100/200 breast and 200 IM) and 2021 (100 breast, 200 IM, and relays). In 2021, he finished 15th in the 100 breast (52.08) and contributed to the Boilermakers’ 15th-place finish in the 400 free relay.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 52.08

200 breast – 1:55.30

200 free – 1:36.06

50 free – 20.00

200 IM – 1:44.00

Pellini is heading home, having grown up in Dana Hills, California. He swam at Dana Hills High School and Mission Viejo Nadadores before joining the Boilermakers in 2017.