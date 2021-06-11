ISL Protection Lists: DC Can Retain Miller/Litherland, AQC Adds Ceccon & Grinev

The DC Trident can retain key members of their 2019 roster who sat out 2020, while the Aqua Centurions re-added Vladislav Grinev from 2019 and can ‘retain’ impact rookie Thomas Ceccon.

What does the ‘Protected List’ Mean?

This week, the ISL will be announcing each team’s “protected” athletes: effectively, the pool from which each team will be retaining athletes as part of the draft process. To be clear: these are not the lists of athletes that a team will protect; rather, it is the group from which the team will choose up to 15 to protect, and from which fans will pick 1 additional swimmer to protect.

That means the new information will tell us two big things: which athletes have declined or refused to return to their former teams (which is something the league is, apparently, allowing), and which athletes are being given special exceptions after skipping the 2020 season and being allowed to return to their 2019 teams. Also excluded are athletes who didn’t register for the 2021 ISL season.

DRAFT PROCESS IN BRIEF

On June 21, teams will announce the first 5 athletes that they will retain from their 2021 rosters.

On June 28, teams will announce up to 10 additional athletes that they will retain from their 2021 rosters. After that, there will be a public vote for a 16th athlete that each team will retain from their 2021 rosters.

On June 29, teams will draft the remainder of their rosters, with the lowest finishing teams from last year’s season getting advantageous draft positions.

This group of “protected” athletes are not yet actually retained. Today’s lists show the athletes who have “confirmed their commitment to remain on their current team if selected by the team’s General Manager or if elected by the fans online, during the ISL Draft.” That means teams can essentially choose to retain athletes from these lists.

An athlete who doesn’t agree to stay with their team from last season will enter the draft pool as a rookie. Unretained athletes from this list will enter the draft pool as a veteran.

DC Trident Protected Swimmers

DC TRIDENT Abrahm DeVine Annika Bruhn Bailey Andison Brianna Throssell Cody Miller Drew Loy Jacob Pebley Jay Litherland Kathrin Demler Leah Gingrich Leah Neale Leiston Pickett Linnea Mack Madison Kennedy Mark Nikolaev Matheus Santana Meiron Cheruti Miranda Tucker Mohamed Samy Rozaliya Nasretdinova Ting Quah Tommy Cope Tristan Hollard Velimir Stjepanovic Zach Apple Zach Harting Zane Grothe

Notes:

DC had a number of 2020 roster members not register for the league in 2021 – but they supplemented by bringing back a lot of 2019 roster members who didn’t compete in 2020.

Members of last year’s roster who didn’t register for the league this season: Amy Bilquist, Bethany Galat, Ian Finnerty, Ky-Lee Perry, Margo Geer, Robert Howard, Ali Galyer, Conner McHugh, Emma Barksdale, Giles Smith, Remedy Rule.

2019 DC Trident members who didn’t compete in 2020, but registered for 2021 and remain part of the DC protection pool: Cody Miller , Jay Litherland , Leah Neale, Brianna Throssell, Annika Bruhn.

Superstar distance swimmer Katie Ledecky remains unregistered for the league for 2021 (though she could be in play as the ‘mystery’ name the ISL hasn’t yet announced). If she ever were to return to the league, the precedent set by the Miller/Litherland group suggests she may remain tied to DC, rather than rejoining the league as a true free agent.

Aqua Centurions Protected Swimmers

AQUA CENTURIONS Fabio Santi Tain Bruce Katalin Burian Martina Carraro Arianna Castiglioni Marcelo Chierighini Gabriel Santos Elena Di Liddo Silvia Di Pietro Valentine Dumont Leonardo De Deus Vladislav Grinev Luiz Altamir Nicolo Martinenghi Breno Correia Larissa Oliveira Alessandro Miressi Lidon Campo Del Munoz Stefania Pirozzi Matteo Rivolta Simone Sabbioni Fabio Scozzoli Szebasztian Szabo Alexandra Touretski Evelyn Verraszto Pedro Spajari Thomas Ceccon

Notes: