See 2586 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 2986 Swim Jobs.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

FOX is a competitive club swim team serving approximately 200+ swimmers (anticipated to return to 400+ post covid) ages six through college. FOX is recognized for swimmers competing at national and international events, including having US Olympic Trials qualifiers, Senior and Junior National swimmers, and age group champions.

ASSISTANT COACH / SWIM INSTRUCTOR POSITIONS AVAILABLE IN THE CARIBBEAN

Carib Swim Team, located in Cole Bay, Sint Maarten, Dutch West Indies, is seeking experienced swim instructors / coaches to work with our Learn-To-Swim, Competitive Youth Swim Team, and Adult Programs.

SWIMMING AND DIVING GA

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (Division I) is seeking a Graduate Assistant for Women’s Swimming & Diving. The successful candidate will assist in all aspects of the program, including (but not limited to) coaching, recruiting, training, coordinating team travel, assisting with administrative duties, monitoring academic progress, and performing other duties as assigned by the Head Coach.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT FOR KING UNIVERSITY SWIMMING

Assist the head coach in all aspects of running the swimming program. This includes but is not limited to on deck coaching and writing workouts, recruiting, helping with logistics for swim meets and team events. Applicant must have a desire to help mentor and work with the swimmers on a daily basis, be a hard worker and take initiative where appropriate.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – BELLINGHAM BAY SWIM TEAM

Bellingham Bay Swim Team has an immediate opening for an enthusiastic, motivated, highly skilled and energetic Head Age Group Coach.

MARLINS OF RALEIGH SWIM TEAM SEEKS FULL TIME LEAD COACH

MOR is a USA Swimming Gold Medal club the past 5 years with 650 swimmers. The Raleigh Area is a hot spot for swimming with a summer league of over 85 teams and 11,000 swimmers from which to draw. Raleigh is rated annually as one of the best places to live in the US and also has a highly rated music scene.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Sandhills Sandsharks Swim Team, located in the Southern Pines/Pinehurst area of North Carolina, one hour south of Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill, is accepting applications for the position of Head Coach. The club is a small team established over 35 years ago with approximately 60+ athletes. SSS hosts two Open Water meets each year.

ASST COACH,WOMEN SWIM/DIVE

Assists head coach in organizing, preparing, and conducting individual and team practices, training, and competition. Receives guidance and instruction from Head Coach and/or more senior coaches in general and specific coaching procedures, methods, and techniques.

DIRECTOR OF AGE GROUP AND DEVELOPMENT SWIM COACH

The Guelph Marlin Aquatic Club (GMAC) is seeking a Full Time Director of Age Group and Development Swim Coach. GMAC is a Non Profit swim club that has between 300-600 swimmers across our Learn to Swim, Competitive, Masters and Summer Lifesaving programs registered throughout the year.

DIRECTOR OF HIGH PERFORMANCE SWIM COACH

The Guelph Marlin Aquatic Club (GMAC) is seeking a Full Time Director of High Performance Swim Coach. GMAC is a Non Profit swim club that has between 300-600 swimmers registered throughout the year across our Learn to Swim, Competitive, Masters and Summer Lifesaving programs.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM AND DIVE COACH

Responsible for coaching, recruiting, scheduling and budgeting of the University’s intercollegiate Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving program. Teaches activity classes and a second assignment in the Athletic Department.

HEAD COACH

Mission: North Bay Aquatics coaches excellence and character through competitive swimming. North Bay Aquatics (NBA) ​(http://www.northbayaquatics.org) ​is a swim team of diverse backgrounds, but we all share the same core values

HEAD COACH – PORTLAND AQUATIC CLUB

Portland Aquatic Club is seeking an energetic and experienced Head Coach for our competitive swim team. They should provide effective leadership and guidance to the team’s athletes, assistant coaches, and volunteers.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR

Are you looking to join a team where you know you are a part of changing lives every day? If so, apply to be the Aquatics Coordinator at the Farmington Valley YMCA.

HEAD COACH – YEAR ROUND SWIM CLUB

South Carolina Swim Club (SCSC) seeks a highly qualified individual for the position of Head Swim Coach/Executive Director. SCSC is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 2006 as the Mount Pleasant Swim Parents Association and is a parent-governed USA Swimming Club.

SUMMER LEAGUE SWIMMING REMOTE SALES POSITION OPEN NOW

Summer League Swimming (SLS) promotes the sport of competitive swimming for children between the ages of 5 to 18. SLS provides quality resources to Summer youth swim program teams, leagues, and coaches so swimmers, volunteers and league coordinators have the best experience possible. Our program provide resources for a safer, fun environment, so children and parents can develop a lifelong love for the sport of swimming.

SWIMMING ENTREPRENEURS WANTED

A3 Performance is the fastest-growing brand of performance swimwear in America. As an Innovator and Leader in product development, A3 Performance is now taking an innovative approach to brand growth and distribution.

LAKESIDE SITE COACH (SLIDELL, LA)

Nu Wave Swim Club is seeking an energetic, self-motivated, passionate swim coach to serve as the Head Site Coach for our site at the Lakeside Swim Club pool in Slidell, Louisiana. Qualified candidates will have strong communication skills.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The department of Athletics at Lycoming College is seeking qualified candidates for the part-time position of Assistant Swimming Coach. This part-time, non-benefits eligible position is allotted 850 hours per fiscal year.

EASTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY, ASSISTANT COACH, WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Assist the Head Coach in the recruitment, counseling, conditioning, training and coaching of a varsity team.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Are you an experienced Aquatics Professional with the ability to inspire a team while adhering to safety guidelines? Are you interested in utilizing your experience to ensure the safety and well-being of others by providing access to important programs and services to the community? This may be the opportunity for you?

ASHWAUBENON SWIM CLUB HEAD COACH (GREEN BAY, WI)

The Ashwaubenon Swim Club (ASC) is a non-profit association focused on competitive and recreational swimming for swimmers of ages 6-18+ years and co-sponsored with the Ashwaubenon Park and Recreation Department. We are expecting our head coach to develop leaders and accomplished swimmers in a team environment through a commitment to swimmer evaluation, goal development and sound swimming technique, while challenging athletes with endurance and physical fitness associated with competitive swimming.

FITTER AND FASTER SEEKS MARKETING MANAGER

Fitter and Faster is looking for an enthusiastic, goal oriented professional to develop and execute marketing strategies that inform and excite prospective participants and hosts about our product offerings and grow our business.

FITTER AND FASTER SEEKS REGIONAL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is looking for a high energy, goal oriented individual to identify and secure locations to produce swim camps within their region. A Regional Business Development Manager’s objectives are to increase the number of camps and fill up each session with participants who will benefit from the curriculums offered. This is accomplished by working with teams, coaches, parents, organizations, individuals, and more to understand the needs of local swimming communities.

LEAD DEVELOPMENTAL COACH

We are seeking an enthusiastic and organized age group coach with the experience and expertise to direct and lead our developmental program. We are looking for someone who is dedicated to developing young athletes and developing an established curriculum. This coach will be working directly with our Head Age Group Coach and Head Coach to establish technically efficient swimmers.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Under the direction of the Head Age Group Coach, Canyons Aquatic Club of Santa Clarita, California is seeking a highly motivated and self-driven candidate for the position of Age Group Coach, able to coach at Junior Olympic and Age Group Championship levels to Sectional swimmers. This position implements, manages, and fosters a USA Swimming Age Group with swimmers 5-14 years old.

SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH

We are seeking an enthusiastic and organized age group coach with the experience and expertise to direct and lead our highest level 13–14-year-olds and other senior level swimmers at one of our sites. We are looking for some who is dedicated to developing a quality Senior program through an established curriculum. This coach will be working directly with our Head Age Group Coach and Site National Team Coach to establish technically efficient swimmers who can compete at the state and national level.

AGE GROUP POSITION – PART TIME

We are seeking an enthusiastic and organized age group coach. We are looking for someone who is dedicated to developing quality age group swimmers through our established curriculum focused on fundamental stroke technique. This coach will be working directly with our Head Age Group Coach to establish technically efficient swimmers.

ASSISTANT COACH – WOMEN’S DIVING

The athletics department mission is to represent East Carolina University with distinction and create a challenging and supportive environment for student-athletes to excel in the classroom, in competition, and in life.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Hinsdale Swim Club, a year-round swim club that has operated for over 60 years, is seeking qualified applicants for the part-time position of Swim Coach. The Hinsdale Swim Club trains primarily in Hinsdale, Oak Brook and Burr Ridge. The ideal candidate is passionate about the sport of swimming, focused on swimmer development and loves children.

ASSISTANT COACH – WOMEN’S SWIMMING

The athletics department mission is to represent East Carolina University with distinction and create a challenging and supportive environment for student-athletes to excel in the classroom, in competition, and in life.

CORONADO SWIM ASSOCIATION – TEAM ELITE (CSTE): HEAD COACH

Coronado Swimming Association Team Elite (CSTE) is searching for an energetic and dynamic Head Coach to lead our advanced San Diego, California based club. The goal is to leverage the incredible resources available by creating a strong team foundation implementing cutting-edge technique and training plans and serving the greater San Diego community by instilling a character-based program to impact a positive trajectory for each CSTE swimmer.

PART TIME ASSISTANT COACHES NEEDED

DESCRIPTION: Part Time Assistant Coaches (reports to Head Coach)

Compensation: Commensurate with coaching experience

Education: Bachelor’s Degree preferred (Not Required)

Hours Per Week Under 30 hours (afternoon , early evening and Weekend hours). Dependent upon need.

COLUMBIA FALLS SUMMER SWIM – HEAD COACH

Columbia Falls Swim Team is a member of the Montana Federation of Swimmers – Summer. We have a team of 70 swimmers, ages from 5 – 19. We want to teach our older swimmers proper technique for all strokes and provide them the opportunity to compete at a higher level. We want our younger swimmers to improve their skills and to swim with proper technique.

DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE AQUATICS

Greater Somerset County YMCA is seeking a dynamic, inspiring leader to direct our nationally-ranked swim team and continue their success. The nine-time NJYMCA State Champion swim team has 500+ swimmers with a legacy of success regionally and nationally with swimmers having achieved Olympic Trials and Junior National Teams. Our swim team is a Silver Medal program recognized by USA Swimming as one of the top-200 teams in the nation.

SUMMER LEAGUE SWIMMING SALES POSITION OPEN NOW

Summer League Swimming (SLS) promotes the sport of competitive swimming for children between the ages of 5 to 18. SLS provides quality resources to Summer youth swim program teams, leagues, and coaches so swimmers, volunteers and league coordinators have the best experience possible.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

To align with the policy and procedures set forth by the Fontana Aquatics Club and to assist the Head Coach in developing 14& under athletes to make an uncompromised commitment to the pursuit of excellence, through the process of striving to be the best that they can be, to acquire life enhancing attributes such as respect, discipline, integrity and commitment.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Columbia Swim Club is looking for a Head Age Group Coach to work with swimmers ages 6-13, novice through Zone Qualifiers. This person should have at least 3 years of coaching experience and be a great communicator with parents, coaches, and swimmers. They should have a sound stroke mechanic philosophy and an understanding of the long-term development of the swimmer.

SWIMMING GRADUATE ASSISTANT

Georgia Southern University, a Division I member of the NCAA and member of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association, is accepting applications for the position of Student Assistant for Women’s Swimming Coach.

CEO OF AMERICAN SWIMMING COACHES ASSOCIATION

The American Swimming Coaches Association CEO is a passionate swimming leader who will provide vision, leadership, and management for the leading association of professional swimming coaches in the world. The CEO represents and advocates for the interest of improving the quality of coaching for the benefit of athletes regionally, nationally and internationally.

ASSISTANT COACH MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING – NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY

Acts as assistant coach for a particular athletic team. Acts as supervisor/head coach representative in the absence of the head coach. Make independent decisions, using sound judgment, while acting in the best interests of the student-athletes and the university at all times.

ASSISTANT SWIM TEAM COACH

Rancho Colorados Swim Team is looking for an energetic and team-driven Assistant Swim Team Coach to join our vibrant Swim Team community. The Assistant Coach will work under the direction of the Head Swim Coach to provide swimmers with an opportunity to master their swimming techniques and carry our competitive swim team program forward.

NATIONAL ASSISTANT COACH (SINGAPORE NATIONAL ARTISTIC SWIMMING)

Reports to the National Head Coach, as well as responsible in supporting the Vice-President (Artistic Swimming), Executive Director and the Sport Director in all matters pertaining to Artistic Swimming in Singapore. To ensure, that within the guidelines and constraints determined by Singapore Swimming Association (SSA), the National Assistant Coach will assist the National Head Coach in the pipeline development of artistic swimmers, club development, training and development of new coaches.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Exciting employment opportunity in Cedar Falls, Iowa! The Black Hawk Area Swim Team (BLST) is in search of a Lead Age Group Coach. BLST is a board run USA Swimming club.

HEAD SWIM COACH

New Canaan Field Club is seeking a highly-motivated, fun and experienced swim professional to lead an established swim program. Under the direction of the Aquatics Director, the Head Swim Coach oversees three teams of swimmers of all ability levels, and supervises the Assistant Swim Coach.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Are you an experienced Aquatics Professional with the ability to inspire a team while adhering to safety guidelines? Are you interested in utilizing your experience to ensure the safety and well-being others by providing access to important programs and services to the community? This may be the opportunity for you.

DANA HILLS SWIM TEAM ASSISTANT COACH

Provide coaching to all swim team members during practice sessions and at dual and invitational swim meets

AQUATICS FACILITIES DIRECTOR

Position is self-supportive, however the General Manager will directly oversee member related concerns at the pool. The Aquatics Director will also collaborate with the Seasonal Chair (Pool, Swim and Camp Committees) in determining the priorities of the Club’s aquatic programs.

ASHWAUBENON SWIM CLUB HEAD COACH (GREEN BAY, WI)

The Ashwaubenon Swim Club (ASC) is a non-profit association focused on competitive and recreational swimming for swimmers of ages 6-18+ years and co-sponsored with the Ashwaubenon Park and Recreation Department.

STINGRAYS SWIMMING HAVE AN OPENING FOR A FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH

The Age Group Swim Coach’s responsibilities include coaching varying degrees of groups

HEAD SWIM COACH

The YMCA of Hannibal is seeking a full-time Head Swim Coach. The ideal candidate would have a proven track record of successfully coaching participants in a wide variety of age and ability ranges. The Hannibal Hurricane’s Swim Team has both competitive and recreational swimmers and has a focus of welcoming all types of swimmers.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

YWCA Central Maine is searching for a highly qualified individual to fill the full-time position of Aquatics Director. This full-time benefit eligible position works a flexible schedule to meet the needs of the facility and programs. Hours are Monday-Friday with nights and weekends based on scheduling needs.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – ST. LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY

Responsibilities include: implementing a seasonal plan with the Head Coach; strength and conditioning; scouting and recruiting; coaching the St. Lawrence University swimmers during meets, and administrative tasks as assigned by the Head Coach.

SENIOR SWIM COACH

Las Vegas Swim Club (LVSC) is seeking an experienced Senior level coach to lead our Platinum Group. The Platinum Group consists of experienced and committed high school aged athletes on the State to Junior Olympic (JO) Level. Many of these athletes will look to continue to our National Group and swim collegiately. LVSC promotes respect, hard work, and dedication, but in a family-like atmosphere. Candidates should be excited to promote the values of our Mission Statement (bottom).

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Peoria Area Water Wizards (PAWW) swim team Head Coach/ C.E.O. is responsible for the planning, organization, delivery, and quality of the PAWW competitive swim team. The emphasis is on the quality of the programs, collaborations, and expansion of programs within our service area, increasing enrollment in our existing programs, and budget management. The Head Coach / C.E.O. is expected to determine how to accomplish these tasks within the guidelines and recommendations of the Board of Directors of PAWW, Inc.

LIFEGUARD III/ HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Exciting employment opportunity in Craig Alaska! The Craig Waverunner Swim Club is in search of a new Head Swim Coach. The Waverunners are a parent owned and operated USA Swimming Club. The position is hired through the City of Craig, Alaska and the job position includes being the Head Swim Coach, Lifeguard and Swim Lesson Instructor at the Craig Aquatic Center.

SMITH COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING GRADUATE ASSISTANT

Work Awards/ Scholarships are available for individuals interested in pursuing a master’s degree with a specialization in coaching women at the intercollegiate level. Candidates should have an undergraduate academic record of high caliber, and advanced skill and / or experience coaching/ teaching. The deadline for applying to the program with consideration for financial aid is March 15, 2021.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Watertown Area Swim Club is looking to hire a Head Swim Coach for our club team. Swimmers age 5 – 19 years of age. There are currently 200 swimmers on the team with a supportive community. The town has the Prairie Lakes Wellness Center with an 8 lane pool and 3 lane warm-up/cool-down pool.

If you have a Swim Job to present to the community, please submit here and SwimSwam will post to the Swim Jobs channel.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $75, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS (with 105,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 696,000+ fans). I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 32,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 331,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.