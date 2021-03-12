Greenbank Rocks 1:55.69 200 Back Lifetime Best In Manchester

2021 BRITISH SWIMMING INVITATION MEET

Friday, March 12th – Sunday, March 14th

Manchester Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

Live Results

Live Stream

The second swimming meet to take place at Manchester Aquatic Center under lockdown got underway today, as the inaugural British Swimming Invitation kicked off its 3-day run. In the water were the likes of Duncan Scott, Adam Peaty and Georgia Davies, as this is an elite-only affair due to national pool closures amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Stealing the show on day 1 in the prelims was World Championships bronze medalist Luke Greenbank. The 23-year-old Loughborough man rocked a new lifetime best of 1:55.69 to easily take the top seed in his specialty, the men’s 200m backstroke.

Entering this competition, Greenbank’s career-quickest was represented by the 1:55.85 he put up en route to claiming the aforementioned third-place finish in Gwangju. This morning, however, splitting 56.87/58.98, Greenbank managed to slice .16 off that result to edge closer to the overall British national record. That standard remains at the 1:55.58 James Goddard established over a decade ago.

As for Greenbank, he now checks-in as the world’s 3rd fastest performer this season, inserting himself behind leader Xu Jiayu of China and Ryosuke Irie of Japan but ahead of Kosuke Hagino. Hagino recently posted his fastest time in over 6 years with a 1:55.84 just last week.

Greebank inches up on the all-time list to now rank as the 26th fastest man ever in this 200m back.