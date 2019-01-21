1272 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 1962 Swim Jobs.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR–SWIMLABS MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Do you love kids and love to swim? If so, SwimLabs Swim School has a job for you! We are a growing swim school in the area, and we are looking for enthusiastic, self-motivated, energetic people to join our team. We teach lessons to all ages and abilities in a unique environment of warm-water pools using visual feedback. Please visit our website for more details, www.swimlabs.com/montgomerycounty.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Jackson Swim Team is the only program of its kind in a 60 mile radius offering a comprehensive swim program for a variety of ages, interests, and abilities. We are seeking an enthusiastic head coach to lead, further develop, and expand our existing swim program with the help and support of a volunteer parent board. We are a non-profit, board-governed, coach-led team.

SWIM AND SAFETY COORDINATOR- JOHNSTON YMCA

Under the supervision of the Senior Director of Member Experience and consistent with the Christian mission of the YMCA, the Swim and Safety Coordinator position is responsible for the leadership of all areas of all Aquatics including aquatics safety and programs such as Swim Lessons/Swim Teams, Safety Around Water, Water Fitness, the Risk and Safety department for the branch as well as assist with Summer Day Camp.

BUFFALO AREA AQUATIC CLUB (BAAC) ASSISTANT COACH

Collaborate with the team’s Head Coach to develop seasonal training plans for Novice, Age Group, and Advanced practice groups within the philosophy of BAAC’s program. design and conduct our Novice & Advanced groups, including developing and implementing dryland workouts. Create fun and engaging, yet challenging, skills-based practices.

LEAD GROUP COACH, SALINE SWIM TEAM

Saline Swim Team is looking for an experienced coach who, not only, share a love of swimming and working with young people, but also have the expertise and disposition to enhance competitiveness of our exciting and growing program.

ASSISTANT COACH POSITION

The AquaKids Swim team in Conway, Arkansas has an opening for an assistant coach. The ideal candidate will have a passion for swimming and be comfortable working with and leading groups. The AquaKids is a yearlong competitive program that has a rich history of success developing athletes within USA swimming.

YMCA WESTSIDE SILVER FINS HEAD AGE GROUP COACH ($41,627.39 – $52,034.24)

Under of the direction of the Senior Director of Competitive Swimming, the Program Director of Aquatics & Competitive Swimming will be responsible for the management, supervision, and evaluation of the 13 & Under Silver Fins swim team program. This role will also assist the director with the 14 & over swim team program.

LIFEGUARDS NEEDED

Jersey Wahoos Swim Club (JWSC) in Mount Laurel has immediate openings for Lifeguards. Lifeguards are responsible to enforce safety rules and provide appropriate supervision for the pool area, and ensure a safe environment in and around the pool area.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH POSITION – PORTLAND, OR

The Tigard-Tualatin Swim Club is conducting a search for a dynamic Head Age Group Coach. TTSC is a multi-site team that operates out of pools in both Tigard and Tualatin, OR (suburbs of Portland). We currently have approximately 140 swimmers ranging from age 5 to 18.

SUMMER CAMP SWIM COUNSELOR

These positions are seasonal employees under the supervision of the Swim Camp Director. The main responsibility of these positions is to enthusiastically lead a group of campers in having an enjoyable, safe, and enriching swim camp experience. The Swim Camp Counselors will also have the opportunity to learn about coaching and swimming from the Bolles School Sharks swim team coaches.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

Under the supervision of the Aquatic Director, the Head Swim Coach will be responsible for carrying out the overall purpose, goals, objectives and philosophies of the YMCA of Greater Hartford and the YMCA of the USA. The Head Swim Coach should be ready to take the Swim Team Program to the next level.

ILLINOIS SWIMMING SPORT PERFORMANCE DIRECTOR

The Sport Director will passionately provide leadership and direction to ISI in enhancing and optimizing athlete performance, coach effectiveness and club development. The Sport Director will be committed to developing and implementing strategies that successfully achieve swimming performance in support of ISI’s vision and mission and in alignment with USA Swimming. The Sport Director will focus on delivering and executing programming with measurable results that demonstrate continuous improvement of overall ISI swimming performance objectives.

HEAD COACH

Head Coach with Sr. National Level experience wanted starting soon! Hammerhead Aquatics is a diverse team with over 200 members, both Age Group, Sr, Post Grad and Masters. We are looking for a head coach to build an Elite program of age group and International swimmers. We are currently starting to break ground shortly on our own new 50 Meter indoor training facility.

AGE GROUP HEAD COACH

The purpose of this position is to serve as the head coach of the age group swim team handling administrative duties for the age group team as well as deck coaching and conducting workouts for the age group team, all in support of the mission of Boilermaker Aquatics (BA).

SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH

The East Grand Rapids Aquatics swim club is looking for an energetic, knowledgeable and passionate coach who has a strong desire to create a team environment with Senior swimmers and achieve a high level of performance. We have a fun and exciting swim team that is growing and is supported by an awesome group of parents.

COMPETITIVE AQUATICS COACH – ASSISTANT DIRECTOR (EXEMPT POSITION)

The Westfield Area YMCA is a leading charity organization in our community. Since 1923, we have been providing programs and services to strengthen the foundation of our community by promoting youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Our mission is to develop the full potential of every individual and family in the communities we serve through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.

LEAD COMPETITIVE COACH

SASO Swimming is seeking a lead competitive coach to work with swimmers in our

competitive team. SASO Swimming is a year round USA swimming program in the

Solano area. The team also offers USA Masters Swimming, a USA Water Polo program, a Learn to Swim program, and a summer recreational program.

HEAD SWIM COACH, RIVER VALLEY AQUATICS, RUSSELLVILLE, AR

The River Valley Aquatics Swim (Makos) is board-supported, USA swim club with about 25-35 current members. Our club is a young swim team with significant potential for growth. The team is searching for a coach willing to lead the team through this period of growth.

TSA RALEIGH SUMMER LEAGUE HEAD SWIM COACH POSITION FOR BLACK HORSE RUN RALEIGH, NC

Your job will exclusively consist of making practices challenging yet exciting for a wide variety of swimming abilities. Plus setting up swim meets over the weekend through Hytek meet manager and sending by Sunday night (we use Team Unify as well). We have a well run administration that handles all volunteer work and other tasks. We enjoyed the same coach for the past 3 years and lost her to a move so we are seeking to hire another solid coach that would potentially be invested in our team for many years. We find this continuity is team building.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The YMCA of Hannibal is seeking a full-time Head Swim Coach. The ideal candidate would have a proven track record of successfully coaching participants from beginner to competitive levels.

HEAD SWIM COACH, SUMMER LEAGUE

The Willow Creek Wahoos are currently taking applications for all of its coaching positions for the Summer 2019 Season. If interested, please complete the online application at https://goo.gl/forms/H4894VWDZOdFSsSm2 prior to February 9th. You may also contact the Parent Reps at [email protected] with any questions.

LARKEY SHARKS SWIM TEAM COACH

The Larkey Sharks Swim team is looking for an Asst Coach for their 2018 swim season. The season runs from April till August and you will be working with swimmers between the ages of 4-18 years old. The team is made up of roughly 200+ swimmers. The Sharks are a very social organization and we believe in having fun while learning how to swim. The Larkey Sharks are located in Walnut Creek and are part of the Walnut Creek Swim Conference. The Sharks have won the conference championship 5 out of the last 7 years and are looking to continue to develop our swimmers into Champions.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR (PROSPECT PARK YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24 branches. Community is the cornerstone of the Y. Together, we connect active, engaged New Yorkers to build stronger communities.

HEAD SWIM COACH AT THE BRITISH SCHOOL JAKARTA, INDONESIA

The swimming programme at the British School Jakarta is an integral part both of the School’s competitive sports programme and the after school activities offered to students. It has 700+ students participating at all levels, from Learn to Swim, recreational and competitive squad swimmers. Our teams compete successfully at local, national and international competitions throughout the year. The Head Coach would manage a team of 6 full time swim coaches who work both in the swim programme (early mornings and after school) and also in the delivery of aquatics across the curriculum from Foundation stage to Year 13.

ASSISTANT COACH

Assistant Coaching position with the Foothills Swim Team in Lakewood, Colorado Foothills Swim Team is actively seeking a highly motivated and committed coach to fill the role of Assistant Coach to begin in the spring of 2019. Foothills Swim Team is a year-round competitive swimming program offering instruction, training, and competition for young people ages 5 and up. We have over 180 USA registered swimmers and practice at three locations: Carmody Recreation center (50 meters by 25 yards), Lilley Gulch recreation center (6-lane 25 Meter), and Ridge Recreation Center (10-lane 25 yards).

AGE GROUP COACH/ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH: PALM DESERT SWIM CLUB

The Palm Desert Swim Club, a year-round swim club of 130 swimmers, located in Palm Desert, CA is seeking an Age Group Coach and Assistant Age Group Coach for our intermediate and developmental level groups. The ideal candidate will have a passion for coaching, teaching and be able to work with children of all ages. Applicants should have at least 1-2 yrs experience as a swim coach and/or as a competitive swimmer and the desire to continue to learn and progress as a coach and professional. This is a position with significant growth potential, beginning with on deck coaching duties of 90-mins to 2hrs per weekday evenings and about one weekend meet per month. Generous salary for the qualified applicant. The Palm Desert Swim Club has an overwhelmingly positive club culture that will make any new coach feel welcome from day one.

HEAD COACH & PROGRAM DIRECTOR: NORTHEASTERN SWIM TEAM

NST, founded in 2014, is an established swim club in the beautiful community of Decorah, Iowa. With constant growth over the last four years, NST has an average of 90 swimmers per season. Swimmers have achieved over 700 state qualifying times as well as AAA and AAAA time standards. NST has had numerous state champions, 14 swimmers qualify for Midwest All Stars, and 12 swimmers qualify for Central Regional Zones.

SBSC HEAD COACH POSITION

The Santa Barbara Swim Club (SBSC) is searching for an enthusiastic Head Coach who will define, influence and lead the overall direction of the club program. We are a non-profit, board-governed, coach-led swim team in Santa Barbara, California operating out of the Los Banos and UCSB pool facilities. The Head Coach will be responsible for all aspects of operating a year-round competitive swim and Master’s program.

AQUATICS SUPERVISOR

Join our aquatics team at the beautiful Evelyn Kirrane Aquatics Center in Brookline boasting three pools and space for athletics, health, wellness and camp activities for the public. The Aquatics Supervisor, under the direction of the Aquatics Director and Assistant Director, will act as Head Lifeguard and supervisor on deck, responsible for the day to day supervision of the part-time aquatics staff including skills assessments, staff orientations, substitute staffing, in-service training and ongoing safety skill drills.

SPORT DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR – MISSOURI VALLEY SWIMMING

The sports development director will be responsible for developing and implementing a comprehensive program to improve the competitive results of all age groups in the LSC and LSC representation at championship meets beyond the LSC. The sports development director will be responsible for the development and implementation of a program to promote and grow swim programs across the LSC.

DEL AMIGO SWIM TEAM – ASSISTANT COACH POSITION

Del Amigo Swim Team is a recreational swim team based in Danville. Our roster includes 250 athletes, ages 4-18. We have an open Assistant Coaching position for the 2019 season, April thru mid August. Our focus is on development of proper techniques and skills for each age group levels. The right candidate will have good people and organizational skills; enjoy mentoring youth; have enthusiasm for the sport; strong knowledge about swim and stroke development with a focus on fostering character and sportsmanship.

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH

Johnson Ranch Sports Club, located in Roseville, is looking for an assistant coach to join the coaching staff of their Recreational Summer Swim Team, Johnson Ranch Barracudas. The Barracudas are seeking an energetic and passionate coach to be an Assistant. The team is about 290 kids (ages 5-18), ranging of all different skill levels. We want to develop swimmers to their fullest capabilities while also teaching life balance, sportsmanship and dedication to the rewarding sport of competitive swimming.

PART TIME LIFEGUARD

Duties include, but are not limited to working and communicating effectively with children, the general public and other staff members; promote a positive, friendly and energetic attitude; follow oral and written instructions; have the ability to assist and protect the life and well-being of each and every patron by implementing the latest safety procedures, policies, rules, regulations and ordinances set forth by both the American Red Cross and City of El Segundo.

HEAD COACH – ROCK ISLAND COUNTY SWIM CLUB

The Rock Island County Orcas Swim Club is seeking an experienced Head Coach. We are a USA Swimming sanctioned, year-round competitive swim team. We practice at Rock Island High School – 1400 25th Avenue, Rock Island, IL – and act as a feeder program for the Rock Island High School swim teams. As we work to rebuild our swim club, we are looking for a highly driven, high-energy individual to lead approximately 30 swimmers of all ability levels and increase its numbers. The Head Coach will provide direct leadership, instruction, and motivation for all swim team members. He/She will manage the Rock Island County Orca Swim Club in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Illinois Swimming LSC and USA Swimming.

ELITE SWIM COACH (AGE GROUP COACH)

The YMCA of the North Shore SHARKS is a YMCA/USA Swim Team located on the North Shore of Boston. We are a 6 site team with over 400 competitive swimmers from age 5 -18 of varying levels. We are currently seeking a FULL TIME Age Group Coach. Candidates should have 2-5 years of experience, be a well-organized, energetic age group coach with a great understanding of swimmer development and stroke technique, a “self-starter” with a strong work ethic / moral values, a team player with excellent oral and written communication skills.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

We are looking to fill an assistant coaching position for the 2019 season which runs from April thru August, with some additional strategic meetings and planning that may need to occur outside those periods. The right candidate will have good people and organizational skills; enjoy mentoring youth; have enthusiasm for the sport; strong knowledge about swim and stroke techniques with a focus on developing character and sportsmanship.

SWIM INSTRUCTORS / SWIM COACHES / COLLEGE STUDENTS, GRADS – SUMMER POSITION

Our camp motto “There’s no place like it.” — every area of camp, staff member, administrator are held to that tag line. The lanyard instructor, swim instructor, soccer coach, “gameologist” specialist should all think there area is the best in camp and prepare each day to teach with that level of passion and energy.

POOL SUPERVISOR / POOL DIRECTOR – SUMMER POSITION

Our camp motto “There’s no place like it.” — every area of camp, staff member, administrator are held to that tag line. The lanyard instructor, swim instructor, soccer coach, “gameologist” specialist should all think there area is the best in camp and prepare each day to teach with that level of passion and energy.

RECREATION COORDINATOR – AQUATICS

This position performs a variety of professional aquatic duties including safeguarding the activities of the patrons of the Avon Recreation Center and assisting the Aquatics Supervisor with managing the aquatics division

PRE-COMPETITIVE HEAD COACH

The Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club, LLC (MAAC) is looking for an hourly head coach for our pre-competitive level group. The pre-competitive group is divided into 2 levels – pre-competitive 1 and pre-competitive 2. Both of these groups consist of swimmers between ages 5-10 who are newer to the sport of swimming. Our swimmers are learning the basics of competition strokes – butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle – and are working on swimming basics like starts, turns, streamline, kicking, etc.

HEAD COACH – CARLILE SWIMMING TEAM

Carlile Swimming provides swimming programs for all ages, from babies to Olympians. We have been pioneering new teaching and training methods for more than half a century and we are recognised worldwide as a leader in all aspects of aquatic education. Carlile Swimming employs over 600 staff across 9 swim schools and 4 competitive training sites. Every week we help 25,000+ kids become safer and more confident in and around the water.

HEAD COACH – NORTH WHIDBEY AQUATIC CLUB

North Whidbey Aquatic Club (NWAC) is a parent-governed, coach-run year-round competitive swim team located in Oak Harbor, WA. Our members include swimmers of all abilities and ages.

CAYMAN ISLANDS – ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The primary coaching responsibility for this position will be preparing the 10 to 13 year old swimmers for the senior and high performance groups. Swimmers will need to be introduced to and begin implementing complex training concepts. The pre-senior ‘Gold Group’ has six 2 hour swimming sessions per week and three 30 min dryland sessions per week. The position will require the coach to plan and guide all 9 sessions.

HUNTSVILLE SWIM ASSOCIATION SITE DIRECTOR AND SENIOR ASSISTANT

Huntsville Swim Association (HSA) in Huntsville, Alabama, is looking to fill the position of Site Director and Senior Assistant Coach. The position is a full-time, salaried position that also offers Health, Dental, Vision, Life, and Retirement benefits. The ideal candidate will have at least a bachelor’s degree, strong administrative skills, a passion for developing swimmers of all levels, a positive approach to coaching, and a strong desire to grow and learn professionally. Previous coaching experience is highly preferred.

ASSISTANT COACH- RALEIGH SWIMMING ASSOCIATION

Raleigh Swimming Association is seeking an Assistant Coach to work on a part-time basis, primarily with our 10 & under athletes. This is an hourly position; compensation is commensurate with experience. Opportunities are available to work between 5 and 9 pm on weekdays and 11 am and 1 pm on Saturdays.

YMCA AQUATICS DIRECTOR

At the La Crosse Area Family YMCA, we believe that every child should know the life-saving skills of swimming and that every community resident should have the opportunity to experience the joy and well-being that water activities can bring. To accomplish this, our Aquatics Director will work side-by-side with their staff, their colleagues and our community to create a welcoming pool environment for all; develop high-quality programming; and establish partnerships with other area organizations with a focus on water safety and education.

HEAD COACH – AGE GROUP ELITE – NEW POOL ON THE WAY!

Trident Aquatics, located near Tulsa, Oklahoma, is searching for a full time head coach to lead our athletes towards greatness. Trident is a relatively small club and deliberately roster-capped to provide very individualized attention to our swimmers. We embrace a continuously learning culture and take advantage of emerging technology in our sport. We are coach-owned, and empower coaches to create the culture and standards within our program. Our athletes range in age from 12 to 19, and we have placed swimmers at Sectionals, Futures, Jr. National, National and the Olympic Trials.

BLUE TIDE AQUATICS HEAD COACH

Blue Tide Aquatics has an opening for a positive, experienced, enthusiastic head coach for our year-round competitive swim team. We are a non-profit, board-governed, coach charged swim team located in Kingwood, Texas operating out of the Humble ISD natatoriums. Blue Tide Aquatics goal is to compete at the highest state levels in our age group program and at a Regional/National level with our High School swimming program.

