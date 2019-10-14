See 2129 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 2529 Swim Jobs.

HEAD COACH PHEASANT RUN SWIM CLUB

Pheasant Run Swim Club seeks a Head Coach for the summer 2020 swim season. Applicants must be available for daily practice (Monday through Friday), Wednesday evening meets, Saturday swim meets and one Sunday mini meet during the season (May 26, 2020 through August 4th, 2020).

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH USA

The Aquatics Head Swim Team Coach will enjoy working in a fast-paced environment and will help our Swim Team members improve their swimming in our state-of-the-art recreational and lap pools, both indoors and out. A typical day for a Head Swim Team Coach could include writing and leading Swim Team Group Workouts according to a season plan.

OTTERS HEAD SWIM COACH

The Otters Head Coach, in accordance with the Aquatics Director, is in charge of overseeing all aspects of establishing, training, competing and managing the swim team, which includes both administrative and actual coaching duties. Work with all coaches to develop, maintain, and implement a safe swim program for all age groups involved, including training and events that are off-site and not at regular schedules times.

AGUA MASTERS HEAD COACH

Asphalt Green Masters is one of the fastest growing adult swim teams in the country with more than 250 registered members with a wide range of ages and swim abilities. The AGUA Masters Head Coach is responsible for leading the overall growth and development of the AGUA Masters team as well as supporting Asphalt Green’s non-profit efforts. AGUA Masters offers 25+ weekly practices in 2 locations, and a robust staff of 20 part-time coaches.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR – CENTENNIAL HILLS YMCA

The Aquatics Director will manage our largest aquatics center at the Centennial Hills YMCA, ensure the Aquatics Department is meeting its monthly, quarterly, and annual goals and objectives, and ensure compliance with all Association standards and safety procedures.

SWIM TEACHER POSITION IN GRAND CAYMAN

We require a certified mobile swim instructor who is highly motivated. Must have a clean police clearance and valid driver’s license. Must provide your own vehicle upon arrival. 3 month temporary work permit to start.

HEAD COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

Under general supervision the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach recruits student-athletes, schedules games and practices, and makes recommendations for athletics scholarships.

SEEKING: 13-18 YEAR OLD SWIMMERS FOR RESEARCH IN LONDON, WED 30TH OCT

We’re working with a swimwear brand to better understand what you look for when buying your swimwear and training equipment. We are holding a small group discussion on Wednesday 30th October at 6pm-7.30pm and in return you will receive £100.

HEAD COACH & CURRICULUM MANAGER

As Head Coach & Curriculum Manager you will manage all aspects of the Competitive Swim Team. As such you will be required to co-create the holistic curriculum and corresponding season plans, and implement it accordingly through daily coaching sessions, swim meets and other relevant activities.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – BAY CLUB PANTHERS

Under the direction of the Aquatics Director, the Assistant Swim Coach is responsible for managing and coaching the year round USA swim team, coaching upper level athletes, providing oversight to all the swim teams and stroke schools; maintaining a safe and effective learning environment while focusing on the fulfillment of clients’ swimming goals; achieving personal revenue goals; and providing the best customer service and hospitality to members and guests.

ASSISTANT COACH

Ballarat Swimming Club is a swimming club in regional Victoria Australia with an extensive history. The club in currently undergoing a fast expansion phase and are now looking for an enthusiastic Junior/Assistant Coach to take on the leadership of our fast growing Junior program and also assist our head coach in all other elements of the club as required.

INSTAGRAM CONTENT CREATOR (CONTRACT), SWIMOUTLET.COM

Spiraledge is a company founded on one essential principle: to help people live healthier lives through sports and fitness! As the parent company of fast growing e‐commerce sites SwimOutlet.com & YogaOutlet.com , Spiraledge Inc. has been recognized as a Gold‐Level Fit‐Friendly Worksite

SWIM INSTRUCTOR/COACH

Swim Coach/Instructors Needed! All positions are part time. Instructors would be teaching private, semi-private, and family lessons primarily, with some basic admin duties (emailing parents, etc.) along with it. We are looking for candidates with a high level of professionalism, responsibility, and responsiveness. Being able to communicate well with parents, kids, and staff is a must.

LIFEGUARDS PLUS HIRING BONUS!

Come join our team at the Bellevue Club/Hotel Bellevue, the eastside’s premier social, athletic, and hotel property! The Bellevue Club Aquatics department is now hiring part-time Lifeguards shifts including one opener position.

HEAD WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Founded by the Congregation of Holy Cross in 1948, Stonehill is a private Catholic college located just 22 miles from downtown Boston on a beautiful 384-acre campus in Easton, Massachusetts. With a student to faculty ratio of 13:1, the College engages its 2,500+ students in 80+ rigorous academic programs in the liberal arts, sciences, and pre-professional fields.

SWIM SCHOOL COORDINATOR

Under the direction of the Aquatics Supervisor, the Swim School Coordinator is responsible for the operations of the indoor pool swim lessons program, including summer camp swim lessons and Swim ’n Gym after camp program. Supervisory responsibilities include recruiting, training, and oversight of seasonal and part-time program staff.

AQUATICS MANAGER

The Village of Pleasant Prairie RecPlex is now accepting applications for the Aquatics Manager position. This position is a professional managerial position under the direct supervision of the Operations Superintendent with secondary supervision by the Director of Recreation.

VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

The University of Georgia is seeking a qualified candidate for the Volunteer Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach Position. This position will assist the Swimming & Diving program with the organizing, planning and coaching of the Swimming & Diving team.

DAVIDSON COLLEGE – ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Davidson College invites applications for the position of Assistant Swimming Coach. Primary responsibilities include, but are not limited to, preparing student athletes for competition; recruiting qualified students; brand building activities; scheduling; assisting with team travel; equipment management; and working with the head coach in directing all phases of a Division I program, including organizing and supervising all practices and meets. Davidson competes in the A-10 conference.

DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE AQUATICS

Under the supervision of the Senior Aquatic Director, the Head Swim Team Coach will be responsible for the overall organization, management and daily operations of the swim team. He/she will work in tandem with the Senior Aquatic Director to establish policies in keeping with the YMCA mission and goals and will incorporate the character developments values of honesty, caring, respect and responsibility into the team.

SWIM INSTRUCTORS AND LIFEGUARDS

The YMCA of Greater Brandywine (YGBW), an association of eight YMCAs serving Chester County, is a non-profit organization committed to nurturing the potential of every child, promoting healthy living and fostering social responsibility through life-changing programs for all.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH – MCHENRY, IL

Supervise and facilitate the McHenry Marlins Aquatics Swim Team for youth ages 6 – 18 years old. Nurture the development and swim mechanics in participants while providing a safe and controlled environment. Head coach is a liaison between the participants and program department in conveying information or program changes.

HEAD SWIM COACH – BAY CLUB PANTHERS

Under the direction of the Aquatics Director, the Head Swim Coach is responsible for managing and coaching the year round USA swim team, coaching upper level athletes, providing oversight to all the swim teams and stroke schools; maintaining a safe and effective learning environment while focusing on the fulfillment of clients’ swimming goals; achieving personal revenue goals; and providing the best customer service and hospitality to members and guests.

AQUATICS MANAGER

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago is seeking a well-organized and energetic professional for the role of Aquatics Manager. The Aquatics Manager will be responsible for the development, implementation and supervision of all aquatic program activities, aquatics staff and facilities at four Club sites.

HEAD SWIM COACH – APIS HAWAII

Asia Pacific International School in Hauula Hawaii is seeking a well-qualified Swim Coach to lead all middle and high school extracurricular swim programming. APIS Hawaii has a new 25-meter competition pool and approximately 12-15 swimmers.

HEAD NEIGHBORHOOD SWIM COACH II

As we look towards restructuring and building our swim program, the City of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation Department is looking for a Head Swim Coach who is looking to leave their mark on our fast growing program.

HEAD COACH – SPARE TIME AQUATICS SHARKS @ RIO DEL ORO SPORTS CLUB

The ideal candidate is passionate about the sport of swimming, and is focused on swimmer development, the candidate will lead our program as our Senior Coach and will have oversight over the other coaches. The candidate will lead the search for another coaching hire.

AGE GROUP LEAD COACH – AUSTIN, TEXAS

Waterloo Swimming, LP (WS) is looking for an energetic, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable Lead Swim Coach to direct/lead one of our age group swim groups at Waterloo Swimming. You will be responsible for working with an assistant coach helping you run this group.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

HPAC in Highland Park, IL is looking for an experienced and accomplished career coach to lead our Age Group program and develop our 13&Under swimmers. Our age group program has grown significantly over the past 3 years from 75 to 120 members with continued growth expected. HPAC trains in a brand new, state of the art, 15 lane high school pool.

AGE GROUP AND SENIOR COACHES

Westside Aquatics is looking to hire Age Group and Senior Coaches for the Fall 2019 Season. Westside Aquatics is a performance driven swim team entering into its 15th year with over 200 athletes. Our mission is to Create an environment where success is inevitable, and we are looking for qualified candidates to join us in our journey.

ATHLETIC FACILITIES MAINTENANCE COORDINATOR, AQUATICS

Sun Devil Athletics seek an Aquatics Athletic Facilities Maintenance Coordinator who, under the general direction of the Aquatics Manager, coordinates and performs the maintenance and preparation of Mona Plummer Aquatic Center and Sun Devil Sports Performance pool as assigned for professional, collegiate, high school and third party events.

AQUATICS MANAGER

The Aquatics Manager plans, organizes and supervises day-to-day programs and activities in the SDC Aquatic Facility. The Manager should expect to have some time teaching and instructing certification courses as well as ensuring leadership presence during peak times and swimming lessons

PART-TIME ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH / EQUIPMENT & LAUNDRY ROOM COORDINATOR

Augustana College (IL) is currently seeking an part-time assistant men’s and women’s swimming coach for the 2019-2020 season. The successful candidate will possess strong communication and organizational skills. They will also possess leadership and interpersonal skills that can help impact student-athletes at a high academic level.

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL – HEAD VARSITY COACH BOYS SWIM & DIVE

Wayzata Public Schools is in search of a Wayzata High School Boys Swim & Dive Varsity Head Coach for the upcoming 2019-20 season. WHS Boys Swim & Dive currently participates in the Lake Conference. The Head Coach will work directly with the WHS Director of Athletics & Activities to effectively implement a successful swim & dive program working with local swim clubs, conditioning, training, and skill development of players in the community.

ASSISTANT COACH OF MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING (CASUAL POSITION, NO BENEFITS)*

The successful candidate will assist the head coach in all aspects of a highly competitive NCAA Division III swimming and diving program. The applicant will be primarily involved in on-deck coaching, recruiting, meet management, dry land training and various other administrative tasks as assigned by the head coach.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Peoria Area Water Wizards (PAWW) are a year-round USA Swimming team offering high-quality professional coaching and technique instruction for all ages and abilities. As one of the premier USA swim clubs in the Midwest, PAWW prides itself on creating a positive environment and enriching experience for all members of the club.

HEAD COACH WOMEN SWIM AND DIVING

The Women’s Swimming and Diving Head Coach is responsible for the overall management of the Women’s Swimming and Diving program. This position is responsible for all aspects of practice and competition preparation, recruitment of student athletes, and the comprehensive operation of the program with student athlete welfare as a guiding principle.

ASSOCIATE ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE – NIKE SWIM

PEI is the global swimwear licensee for Nike Inc, the world’s leading sports and fitness company. Perry Ellis International is a leading designer, distributor, and licensor of quality men’& women’s apparel and accessories. The company’s lifestyle portfolio covers a wide range of product categories and is available through all major retail distribution channels.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR AND AG COACH COMBO

This is actually 2 jobs for one person. The Aquatics Director will be employed by the City of Clovis and the AG Coach will be employed by Clovis Swim Club (NM). The Aquatics Director position is FULL TIME and includes FULL benefits! The AG Coach would work between 5-8 hrs/wk and will be paid hourly.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

We have an immediate opening for a Full-Time, Exempt status, Head Age Group Coach. The successful candidate will be responsible for coaching the team members in the ages 11 – 14 (Gold) and ages 8-12 (Silver) groups.

WEEKNIGHT AND WEEKEND SWIM INSTRUCTOR

Olympic Cascade Aquatics is seeking a dependable and personable individual to join our family as a Lifeguard/Swim Instructor/Coach. No experience necessary. We are willing to train the right person. Hospitality and/or swim instructor experience is a bonus.

AQUATICS PROGRAM MANAGER/HR MANAGER

Olympic Cascade Aquatics is looking for a Programming/HR Manager for Mary Wayte Pool. OCA is excited to find the right team member to enhance the programming and work with the staff at Mary Wayte Pool. The person who applies should enjoy working with people and be a big picture thinker who can see growth and development in programs for the pool.

PART TIME ASSISTANT COACH

A part time position, the assistant swim coach will partner and support the head coach to create the most comprehensive development program possible for student-athletes to reach their potential as individuals. Manage a diverse set of responsibilities including but not limited to, recruiting organization, compliance oversight of all NCAA rules, travel planning, academic monitoring of student-athletes, community service initiative liaison, and in and out of the pool training of team members (practice and competition).

ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Arizona State University is seeking a qualified candidate for the Volunteer Assistant Swimming Coach Position. This position will assist the swimming program with the organizing, planning and coaching of the swim team.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Larkey Sharks Swim Team is looking for an Assistant Swim Coach to add to our awesome staff! If swimming is something you are passionate about and teaching/coaching is something you’d like to do, please reach out to me. We are one of eight teams in the Walnut Creek Swim Conference. Larkey has a tradition of spirited teams, with a combination of beginner swimmers to champions. Our team generally has over 220 swimmers.

AGE GROUP SWIM TEAM COACH

South Pasadena Sea Tigers Swim Team is currently seeking an enthusiastic Assistant Age Group Swim Team Coach to work with developmental and age group swimmers. Under the direction of the Head Coach, the Age Group Coach is responsible for all aspects of coaching assigned age groups of the South Pasadena Sea Tigers Swim Team program, including on-deck and at meets

HEAD COACH

Stayton Manta Ray Swim club is actively seeking a head coach. Our team is located in the beautiful town of Stayton, Oregon, approximately 20 minutes east of Salem. The Manta Rays is a non-profit organization that is supported by a community of volunteers and uses the City of Stayton’s pool.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH- FULL TIME

Splash Club’s vision is focused on “challenging tomorrow’s leaders, building lifelong champions” and we strive to help young athletes realize their full potential, both in and out of the pool. We are looking for a professional Head Age Group Coach who is passionate about the sport of swimming and has the drive, innovation and vision to grow our age group program.

HEAD SENIOR COACH

Razorback Aquatic Club AquaHawgs is a USA Swimming Silver Medal Club located in Northwest Arkansas. The AquaHawgs is consistently one of the top teams in the state. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the University of Arkansas, Tyson Foods, Walmart, and JB Hunt as well as one of the fastest-growing populations in the United States.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Greater Nebraska Swim Team, a year-round swim club, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Age Group Assistant Coach. The ideal candidate is passionate about the sport of swimming, is focused on swimmer development and loves children. The candidate will be an assistant coach of our developmental and competitive age group swimmers ranging in age between 7-12 years old.

AQUATICS SUPERVISOR VILLAGE OF PLEASANT PRAIRIE RECPLEX, WI

The Pleasant Prairie RecPlex is looking for a full-time Aquatics Supervisor to join the Aquatics team. The Aquatics Supervisor has responsibilities that include supervision and administration of Patriots Swim Lessons, coaching Patriots Swimming, and working with the aquatics team on events and programming. Previous coaching and swimming experience is required.

ASSISTANT AND AGE GROUP COACHES

Freedom Aquatics is seeking Assistant and Age Group coaches with the ability to coach various age group swimmers. We are looking for highly motivated, experienced individuals with a passion for developing young swimmers into high level competitors. Candidates must possess the skills to work well as part of a coaching staff and have the ability to communicate with co-workers, parents and swimmers.

AQUATICS MANAGER

This position will coordinate and manage the daily operations of the Estes Valley Community Center’s (EVCC) aquatics area. This includes oversight of all aquatics programming as well as the hiring, training, scheduling, and supervising of aquatics staff. Position provides pool, lifeguard, and water safety instructor training programs.

