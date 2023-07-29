Li Bingjie Fires Off Asian Record To Become #2 800 Freestyle Performer

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The women’s 800m free saw America’s Katie Ledecky roar her way to yet another victory, touching in a time of 8:08.87, historically claiming her 6th straight World Championships gold in the event.

Behind her, however, was China’s Li Bingjie, who made some history of her own.

21-year-old Li got to the wall in a mark of 8:13.31, claiming a new Chinese national and Asian continental record in the process. Her performance overtook the previous mark of 8:14.64 Wang Jianjiahe put on the books at the 2019 Chinese Championships, so Li hacked over a second off en route to silver.

Top 5 Women’s LCM 800 Freestyle Performers All-Time

8:04.79 Katie Lececky (USA) 2016 8:13.31 Li Bingjie (CHN) 2023 8:13.59 Ariarne Titmus (AUS) 2022/2023 8:14.10 Rebecca Adlington (GBR) 2008 8:14.64 Wang Jianjiahe (CHN) 2019

As a testament to Ledecky’s dominance, however, despite Li now becoming the #2 fastest woman in history, her newly-minted Asian Record represents just the 31st-fastest performance. Ledecky owns the top 30.

This 800m free silver for Li is her second individual medal here in Fukuoka. She earlier bagged bronze in the 1500m free behind Ledecky and Italy’s Simona Quadarella, with the latter settling for 4th place in this shorter distance.

Entering this competition, Li’s personal best in this 8free rested at the 8:15.46 she produced at the 2017 World Championships.