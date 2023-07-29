Li Bingjie Fires Off Asian Record To Become #2 800 Freestyle Performer

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
The women’s 800m free saw America’s Katie Ledecky roar her way to yet another victory, touching in a time of 8:08.87, historically claiming her 6th straight World Championships gold in the event.
Behind her, however, was China’s Li Bingjie, who made some history of her own.
21-year-old Li got to the wall in a mark of 8:13.31, claiming a new Chinese national and Asian continental record in the process. Her performance overtook the previous mark of 8:14.64 Wang Jianjiahe put on the books at the 2019 Chinese Championships, so Li hacked over a second off en route to silver.
Top 5 Women’s LCM 800 Freestyle Performers All-Time
- 8:04.79 Katie Lececky (USA) 2016
- 8:13.31 Li Bingjie (CHN) 2023
- 8:13.59 Ariarne Titmus (AUS) 2022/2023
- 8:14.10 Rebecca Adlington (GBR) 2008
- 8:14.64 Wang Jianjiahe (CHN) 2019
As a testament to Ledecky’s dominance, however, despite Li now becoming the #2 fastest woman in history, her newly-minted Asian Record represents just the 31st-fastest performance. Ledecky owns the top 30.
This 800m free silver for Li is her second individual medal here in Fukuoka. She earlier bagged bronze in the 1500m free behind Ledecky and Italy’s Simona Quadarella, with the latter settling for 4th place in this shorter distance.
Entering this competition, Li’s personal best in this 8free rested at the 8:15.46 she produced at the 2017 World Championships.
Fantastic strategy. The same strategy she did in 1500
Lie Bingjie came to the prominence right after Rio Olympics at the age of 15 with outstanding performances in 400FR and 800FR events and very solid results at 1500m and 200m distances. She was immediately named after that female Sun Yang. And then as typical for many young East Asian female prodigies practically disappeared from radar. Her comeback is very welcome.
Not many people noticed that her program at Tokyo Olympic Games was as same extremely loaded (in number of events, yardage and doubles) as Ledecky’s one. And that was she who saved Chinese gold medal in 4×200 relay against charging with 1:53 split Ledecky at last leg of relay.
Congratulations to Li Bingjie with her todays medal and records.
Li Bingjie is starting to fulfill her potential from time she burst on the scene at a 15 year old at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships.
Stunning performance by Bingjie. That was one stealth, come-from-behind silver. And 2nd performer all time!
Where is this guy that was trying to convince us that after getting 19 years old there is nothing left to do for female swimmer in long distance competition?
Today was one of the fastest (if not the fastest) 800FR final in the history of this event:
1. Katie Ledecky – 1997
2. Li Bingjie – 2002
3. Ariarne Titmus – 2000
4. Simona Quadarella – 1998
5. Isabel Gose – 2002
6. Gillian Cox – 2005
7. Lani Pallister – 2002
8. Erica Fairweather – 2003