Kaylee McKeown Cements Legend Status With Historic Backstroke Trifecta

One day after we saw the first man sweep all three distances of the same stroke at a World Championships we were treated to the same feat on the women’s side

Yesterday Qin Haiyang clinched his historic achievement by adding the 50m breast gold to his previous victories in the 100m and 200m. Tonight, it was Kaylee McKeown of Australia who got it done, capping off her trio in the 200m back.

McKeown claimed the 200m back gold this evening in a very quick result of 2:03.85 (1:00.81/1:03.04) within striking distance of her own World Record of 2:03.14 established earlier this year. The performance checks in as the 6th-fastest ever and the 22-year-old now owns 7 of the top 10 swims ever produced in this 200m back race.

Top 10 Women’s LCM 200 Backstroke Performances