Kaylee McKeown Cements Legend Status With Historic Backstroke Trifecta

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
- WORLD CHAMPS WATCH PARTY – DAILY
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Entry Book
- Live Results (Omega)
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap | Day 4 Finals Live Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Live Recap | Day 5 Finals Live Recap
- Day 6 Prelims Live Recap | Day 6 Finals Live Recap
- Day 7 Prelims Live Recap
One day after we saw the first man sweep all three distances of the same stroke at a World Championships we were treated to the same feat on the women’s side
Yesterday Qin Haiyang clinched his historic achievement by adding the 50m breast gold to his previous victories in the 100m and 200m. Tonight, it was Kaylee McKeown of Australia who got it done, capping off her trio in the 200m back.
McKeown claimed the 200m back gold this evening in a very quick result of 2:03.85 (1:00.81/1:03.04) within striking distance of her own World Record of 2:03.14 established earlier this year. The performance checks in as the 6th-fastest ever and the 22-year-old now owns 7 of the top 10 swims ever produced in this 200m back race.
Top 10 Women’s LCM 200 Backstroke Performances
-
- 2:03.14 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2023
- 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (USA) 2019
- 2:03.69 – Regan Smith (USA) 2019
- 2:03.70 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2023
- 2:03.85 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2023
- 2:04.06 – Missy Franklin (USA) 2012
- 2:04.28 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2021
- 2:04.31 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2021
- 2:04.18 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2023
- 2:04.49 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2020
McKeown claimed 50m back gold here in a time of 27.08, a new Oceanic Record while she also grabbed the top prize in the 100m with a result of 57.53, a Championships Record.
She is the reigning Olympic champion in both the 100m and 200m backstroke events, following up with 200m back gold last year in Budapest. McKeown also topped the 100m and 200m back podiums at last year’s Commonwealth Games.
So happy for Regan that she’s happier and doing better both mentally and in the pool, I just don’t see anyone dethroning Kaylee anytime soon. Hats off to her.
Slay!
But in fairness I think you’re missing Regan’s 2:03 high from this year
Best backstroker ever
🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺