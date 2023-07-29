Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kaylee McKeown Cements Legend Status With Historic Backstroke Trifecta

Comments: 3

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

One day after we saw the first man sweep all three distances of the same stroke at a World Championships we were treated to the same feat on the women’s side

Yesterday Qin Haiyang clinched his historic achievement by adding the 50m breast gold to his previous victories in the 100m and 200m. Tonight, it was Kaylee McKeown of Australia who got it done, capping off her trio in the 200m back.

McKeown claimed the 200m back gold this evening in a very quick result of 2:03.85 (1:00.81/1:03.04) within striking distance of her own World Record of 2:03.14 established earlier this year. The performance checks in as the 6th-fastest ever and the 22-year-old now owns 7 of the top 10 swims ever produced in this 200m back race.

Top 10 Women’s LCM 200 Backstroke Performances

    1. 2:03.14 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2023
    2. 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (USA) 2019
    3. 2:03.69 – Regan Smith (USA) 2019
    4. 2:03.70 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2023
    5. 2:03.85 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2023
    6. 2:04.06 – Missy Franklin (USA) 2012
    7. 2:04.28 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2021
    8. 2:04.31 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2021
    9. 2:04.18 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2023
    10. 2:04.49 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2020
Tonight’s effort got the Aussie to the wall over a second ahead of Regan Smith of the United States who touched in 2:04.94 while China’s Peng Xuwei rounded out the podium in 2:06.74.

McKeown claimed 50m back gold here in a time of 27.08, a new Oceanic Record while she also grabbed the top prize in the 100m with a result of 57.53, a Championships Record.

She is the reigning Olympic champion in both the 100m and 200m backstroke events, following up with 200m back gold last year in Budapest. McKeown also topped the 100m and 200m back podiums at last year’s Commonwealth Games.

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Yikes
11 seconds ago

So happy for Regan that she’s happier and doing better both mentally and in the pool, I just don’t see anyone dethroning Kaylee anytime soon. Hats off to her.

0
0
Reply
Sub13
7 minutes ago

Slay!

But in fairness I think you’re missing Regan’s 2:03 high from this year

1
-3
Reply
David S
18 minutes ago

Best backstroker ever
🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!