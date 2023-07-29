Maxime Grousset Breaks 100 Fly French Record (50.14), Becomes #5 Performer All-Time

In the finals of the men’s 100 fly at the 2023 World Championships, Maxime Grousset won his first-ever World Championships gold medal, clocking a time of 50.14 to win by 0.2 seconds. He is now the fourth-fastest performer of all-time in the event.

Grousset also broke his own 100 fly French Record, beating out the 50.61 put up at French Nationals this June.

All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 100-Meter Fly:

Caeleb Dressel, United States — 49.45 (2021) Kristof Milak, Hungary — 49.68 (2021) Michael Phelps, United States — 49.82 (2009) Milorad Cavic, Serbia — 49.95 (2009) Maxime Grousset, France — 50.14 (2023) Josh Liendo, Canada — 50.33 (2023)

In his race, Grousset flipped in second at the 50-meter mark, 0.04 seconds behind the Netherlands’ Nyls Korstanje. However, he posted a back half nearly a second faster than Korstanje to take the gold. Compared to his French Nationals swim, he was 0.22 seconds faster on his front half and 0.25 seconds faster on his back half.

Splits Comparison:

Maxime Grousset, 2023 World Championships Maxime Grousset, 2023 French National Championships 50m 23.24 23.46 100m 26.90 27.15 Total 50.14 50.61

Grousset had scratched the 50 free to focus on the 100 fly, as the 50 free final came approximately 33 minutes before the 100 fly. The decision was made despite the fact that he was the 2022 Worlds bronze medalist in the 50 free, and clearly it paid off.

Previous at these Worlds, Grousset took bronze in both the 50 fly and 100 free.