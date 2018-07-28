2018 U.S. Nationals: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’ve got 3 events lined up for this morning’s prelims on day 4 of the 2018 U.S. Nationals: the 400 free, 100 back, and 100 breast. Olympians Katie Ledecky and Leah Smith headline the women’s 400 free. On the men’s side of that race, short course American Record holder and Olympian Clark Smith are looking for their spot at Pan Pacs, though Grothe may be safe with his 3rd place in the mile from day 1.

Olympic champ Ryan Murphy scorched an American Record in the 50 back last night and will take on the 100 back this morning, an event in which he’s the World Record holder. Regan Smith and Olympic medalist Kathleen Baker will go up against a stacked 100 back field after tying for the 200 back win. World Record holder Lilly King should be able to secure her Pan Pacs spot in the 100 breast today after winning the 50 breast last night and earning a place at Worlds. Teammate Cody Miller, the Olympic bronze medalist in the 100 breast, is also chasing a Pan Pacs spot as he goes up against the likes of Worlds silver medalist and reigning champ Kevin Cordes, 50 breast champ Michael Andrew, and 200 breast champ Josh Prenot.

