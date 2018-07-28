Sixth-Place Emily Weiss Reinstated To 100 Breast Final After DQ

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

17-year-old Emily Weiss has been reinstated to the women’s 100 breast final after originally being disqualified for multiple dolphin kicks off the start.

Weiss was one of a number of disqualifications for extra dolphin kicks in the 100 breaststrokes this morning, but by far the most impactful. Weiss was 1:08.02 this morning, taking 6th overall and all-but-clinching a berth on the US Junior Pan Pacs team. The disqualification would have kept her off that squad. Now, all she has to do is finish tonight’s race without a DQ and she’s a lock for Junior Pan Pacs, and could challenge for the senior team if she can move into the top 3.

Weiss could also be in the mix for a 2019 World University Games or Pan American Games berth as well.

Weiss’s DQ was originally announced during the event, then one event later, the meet announcer read off a revised version of the women’s 100 breast finals heat assignments that included Weiss. Weiss has been re-added to official results as well. We’ve confirmed that Weiss’s DQ was overturned after video review.