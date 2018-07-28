9-Seed Emily Weiss and 18-Seed Emily Escobedo DQed in 100 Breast

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Would-be A-finalist Emily Weiss and would-be C finalist Emily Escobedo were disqualified in prelims of the 100 breaststroke at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships Saturday.

Weiss, 17, finished in 1:08.02 before getting disqualified, and would have qualified for Junior Pan Pacs; Escobedo, 22, was 1:09.36. Both were called for multiple butterfly kicks underwater: Weiss off the start, and Escobedo off the turn.

A slew of swimmers have been called for the same violation this morning. Others include Dillon Hillis, Van Mathias, Sam Lida, and Matt Salerno.

Update: Weiss’ DQ ruling was overturned and she is the 6-seed in finals. 

Leave a Reply

Friuti

I believe Weiss had her DQ overturned.

37 minutes ago
200 SIDESTROKE B CUT

How can a call like that be overturned? Underwater video?

30 minutes ago

