9-Seed Emily Weiss and 18-Seed Emily Escobedo DQed in 100 Breast

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
Would-be A-finalist Emily Weiss and would-be C finalist Emily Escobedo were disqualified in prelims of the 100 breaststroke at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships Saturday.
Weiss, 17, finished in 1:08.02 before getting disqualified, and would have qualified for Junior Pan Pacs; Escobedo, 22, was 1:09.36. Both were called for multiple butterfly kicks underwater: Weiss off the start, and Escobedo off the turn.
A slew of swimmers have been called for the same violation this morning. Others include Dillon Hillis, Van Mathias, Sam Lida, and Matt Salerno.
Update: Weiss’ DQ ruling was overturned and she is the 6-seed in finals.
I believe Weiss had her DQ overturned.
How can a call like that be overturned? Underwater video?