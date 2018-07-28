Two 100 Breast Swim-Offs Lined Up At US Nats Day 4

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

A pair of swim-offs are set up for the men’s and women’s 100 breaststrokes on day 4 of U.S. Nationals.

Chuck Katis and Caleb Hicks sit tied for 16th in the men’s race, and will swim off for the final lane in the consolation heat. Katis is Cal alum swimming unattached and Hicks swims for Missouri, both going 1:01.50 this morning. The winner will tack onto the outside of the B final and the loser will be relegated to the C final.

On the women’s side, we’re set up for a swim-off for 24th. Stanford’s Kim Williams and Machine Aquatics’ Anna Keating will go head-to-head for the last spot in the C final. The 21-year-old Williams would be out of finals entirely with a loss, while the 15-year-old Keating would make the all 18-and-under D final with a loss. That means the swim-off also has implications for 18-year-old Mackenzie Looze, who would be the final swimmer into the junior D final if Keating wins, but bumped from the heat if Keating loses the swim-off.

Update: Katis went 1:01.09 to win the men’s swim-off for 16th. Hicks was 1:01.70. It appears the women’s swim-off has been resolved with a scratch, as both Williams and Keating are listed on C final heat sheets.