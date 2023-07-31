Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ryan Murphy Debriefs World Champs After Beginning and Ending Meet On Top

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

At the conclusion of the 2023 World Championships, SwimSwam sat down with Team USA men’s co-captain Ryan Murphy, who’s leaving Fukuoka with 2 golds and 2 silvers. Murphy discusses what it takes to get through an 8-day meet like this as well as how he’s been able to maintain his podium status in the 100 and 200 back for the last 7 years.

Fukuoka Gold
14 seconds ago

The men’s 200 back was the biggest upset of the meet.

