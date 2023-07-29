Zhang Yufei Rips 50 Fly Asian Record,#2 Performer All-Time

The first event in the finals of day seven at these World Championships saw Zhang Yufei add another piece of hardware to her Fukuoka collection.

Zhang of China secured the silver medal this evening in the women’s 50m butterfly, ripping a new Asian Record of 25.05. She got to the wall behind winner Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden who claimed gold in 24.77 while the United States’ Gretchen Walsh bagged bronze in 25.46.

Zhang’s effort overtook Rikako Ikee of Japan’s former Asian Record of 25.11 notched in 2018. Ikee was also in tonight’s final, her first individual international World Championships final since having battled leukemia in 2019. She placed 7th this evening in 25.78.