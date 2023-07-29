Zhang Yufei Rips 50 Fly Asian Record,#2 Performer All-Time

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
July 23 to 30, 2023
Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
The first event in the finals of day seven at these World Championships saw Zhang Yufei add another piece of hardware to her Fukuoka collection.
Zhang of China secured the silver medal this evening in the women’s 50m butterfly, ripping a new Asian Record of 25.05. She got to the wall behind winner Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden who claimed gold in 24.77 while the United States’ Gretchen Walsh bagged bronze in 25.46.
Zhang’s effort overtook Rikako Ikee of Japan’s former Asian Record of 25.11 notched in 2018. Ikee was also in tonight’s final, her first individual international World Championships final since having battled leukemia in 2019. She placed 7th this evening in 25.78.
Just last night, Zhang entered the list of top 5 all-time performers in the 50m fly, scoring a semi-final time of 25.17. However, her result this evening now bumps her up to become the #2 performer ever, sitting alone behind Sjostrom.
All-Time Top Performers, Women’s 50-Meter Butterfly:
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 24.43 (2014)
- Zhang Yufei, China – 25.05 (2023)
- Therese Alshammar, Sweden — 25.07 (2009)
- Rikako Ikee, Japan (2018)/Gretchen Walsh, United States (2023) —25.11
- Melanie Henique, France (2021)
Qin Haiyang and Zhang Yufei have shockingly similar career trajectories.