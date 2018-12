Hangzhou Day5: Greg Quarto-Tutti I Risultati-Gli Italiani Nelle Finali

Damien Joly Lowers French 1500 Free Record In Heats Frenchman Damien Joly broke the France National Record in the men’s 1500 free prelims.

2018 SC Worlds: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap Cameron van der Burgh highlights the men’s 50 breast at day 5 prelims in Hangzhou.

Erin Gallagher Lowers Own African Record In 50 Free Prelims Gallagher’s previous mark was not old at all, having come in August, almost 4 months ago to the day, at the South African Championships.

Defending World Champion Katinka Hosszu Drops 100 Butterfly Katinka Hosszu didn’t show for her 100 fly heat shortly after swimming the 200 IM.

2018 SC World Championships: Day 5 Prelims Preview Daiya Seto will start his hunt for a four-peat in the prelims of the men’s 400 IM.