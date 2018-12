La Staffetta 4×200 Del Brasile. Il Record Del Mondo Che Emoziona

2018 SC Worlds: Day 4 Finals Live Recap It’ll be a star-studded field in the final of the men’s 50 free tonight, as British sprint star Ben Proud will be squaring off against a field that includes Caeleb Dressel and Vladimir Morozov.

Hong Kong 100 IM NR Goes Down, Courtesy of Kenneth To Making his first final here in Hangzhou, 26-year-old Kenneth To of Hong Kong produced a new National Record in the men’s 100m IM.