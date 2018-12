Mondiali In Vasca Corta: L’Italia Che Convince. Tutti I Risultati Day4

Carraro Passes Another Milestone En Route To 100 Breast Italian Record While competing on day 4 of the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships, 25-year-old Martina Carraro cranked out a new Italian National Record in the women’s 100m breaststroke.

Shane Ryan Wins Ireland’s First Medal In Hangzhou 24-year-old Shane Ryan put Ireland on the board with a bronze in the men’s 50m backstroke tonight in Hangzhou.

2018 SC Worlds: Day 4 Finals Live Recap It’ll be a star-studded field in the final of the men’s 50 free tonight, as British sprint star Ben Proud will be squaring off against a field that includes Caeleb Dressel and Vladimir Morozov.

Brazilian Men Crush World Record In 800 Free Relay – 6:46.81 Fernando Scheffer had the 2nd fastest split in the field as Brazil smashed the 4×200 free relay world record.

Martina Carraro Record Italiano Anche Nei 100Ra-Prima Donna Sotto 1:05 CAMPIONATO MONDIALE IN VASCA CORTA FINA 2018 11/16 Dicembre 2018 Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center