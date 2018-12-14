Condorelli Claims 2nd Italian Relay Record Since Representing Nation

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

En route to the bronze medal this evening, the Italian men’s 4x50m freestyle relay squad clocked a new Italian National Record of 1:22.90. The foursome of Santo Condorelli, Andrea Vergani, Lorenzo Zazzeri and Alessandro Miressi combined to overtake the previous NR of 1:23.37 that’s been on the books since 2008.

Splits for this evening’s bronze medalists include 21.27 for lead-off Condorelli, 20.44 for 2nd leg Vergani, 20.57 for Zazzeri and 20.62 for Miressi as anchor. Miressi’s exchange was on the slower side to boot, in .31.

Both Zazzeri and Vergani competed in the individual 50m freestyle event today as well, with the pair registering 21.35 and 21.61 in the prelims, respectively. Zazzeri’s time slotted him as 12th after prelims to grant him a spot in the semi-finals tonight, where the 24-year-old European Championships relay silver medalist ultimately touched in 21.32 for 14th.

For relaymate Condorelli, tonight marks the former American and former Canadian swimmer’s 2nd Italian record since being cleared to compete for the nation this fall. He was a member of Italy’s 4x100m freestyle relay that took 4th earlier in this competition.

This men’s 4x50m free relay wasn’t the only Italian National Record broken on the night, as mainstay Marco Orsi clocked a new mark of 51.03 to take silver in the men’s 100m IM.