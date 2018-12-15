2018 SC Worlds: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

Day 5 prelims is jam packed with nine different events on the docket. Read a full preview of the session here and check out the relay lineups here.

Men’s 4×50 Medley Relay Prelims

World Record: 1:30.44, Russia, 2017

Championship Record: 1:30.51, Brazil, 2014

Brazil, 1:32.18 Italy, 1:32.20 United States, 1:32.37 Russia, 1:32.40

Full results not yet available.

Brazil and Italy picked up heat wins to take the top-2 seeds in the men’s 4×50 medley relay, though official results have yet to be posted, potentially due to issues with the backstroke wedges.

Women’s 200 IM Prelims

World Record: 2:01.86, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014

(HUN), 2014 Championship Record: 2:01.86, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014

World record holder and two-time defending champion Katinka Hosszu blew by China’s Ye Shiwen in the final heat of the women’s 200 IM to claim the top seed in 2:05.42, with Ye’s 2:06.45 standing up for 2nd overall.

Kathleen Baker won the first circle-seeded heat in a best time of 2:06.57 for 3rd, and Ilaria Cusinato (2:07.11) topped Melanie Margalis (2:07.39) in the penultimate heat as they advance in 4th and 5th. Margalis won silver behind Hosszu earlier in the meet in the 400 IM.

Notably missing the final was Fantine Lesaffre of France, who was 10th in 2:08.27 after winning bronze in the 400 IM (tying the French Record).

Men’s 400 IM Prelims

World Record: 3:55.50, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2010

Championship Record: 3:55.50, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2010

Women’s 100 Fly Prelims

World Record: 54.61, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2014

Championship Record: 54.61, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2014

Men’s 100 Free Prelims

World Record: 44.94, Amaury Leveaux (FRA), 2008

Championship Record: 45.51, Vlad Morozov (RUS), 2014

Women’s 50 Free Prelims

World Record: 22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED), 2017

(NED), 2017 Championship Record: 23.25, Marleen Veldhuis (NED), 2008

Men’s 50 Breast Prelims

World Record: 25.25, Cameron van der Burgh (RSA), 2009

Championship Record: 25.63, Felipe Franca da Silva (BRA), 2014

Women’s 4×200 Free Relay Prelims

World Record: 7:32.85, Netherlands, 2014

Championship Record: 7:32.85, Netherlands, 2014

Men’s 1500 Free Prelims