2018 SC Worlds: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
- Hangzhou, China
- Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
- SCM (25m)
- Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
- *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
- Live Results (Omega)
Day 5 prelims is jam packed with nine different events on the docket. Read a full preview of the session here and check out the relay lineups here.
Men’s 4×50 Medley Relay Prelims
- World Record: 1:30.44, Russia, 2017
- Championship Record: 1:30.51, Brazil, 2014
- Brazil, 1:32.18
- Italy, 1:32.20
- United States, 1:32.37
- Russia, 1:32.40
Full results not yet available.
Brazil and Italy picked up heat wins to take the top-2 seeds in the men’s 4×50 medley relay, though official results have yet to be posted, potentially due to issues with the backstroke wedges.
Women’s 200 IM Prelims
- World Record: 2:01.86, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014
- Championship Record: 2:01.86, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014
- Katinka Hosszu, HUN, 2:05.42
- Ye Shiwen, CHN, 2:06.45
- Kathleen Baker, USA, 2:06.57
- Ilaria Cusinato, ITA, 2:07.11
- Melanie Margalis, USA, 2:07.39
- Abby Harkin, AUS, 2:07.45
- Sakiko Shimizu, JPN, 2:07.75
- Emily Seebohm, AUS, 2:07.78
World record holder and two-time defending champion Katinka Hosszu blew by China’s Ye Shiwen in the final heat of the women’s 200 IM to claim the top seed in 2:05.42, with Ye’s 2:06.45 standing up for 2nd overall.
Kathleen Baker won the first circle-seeded heat in a best time of 2:06.57 for 3rd, and Ilaria Cusinato (2:07.11) topped Melanie Margalis (2:07.39) in the penultimate heat as they advance in 4th and 5th. Margalis won silver behind Hosszu earlier in the meet in the 400 IM.
Notably missing the final was Fantine Lesaffre of France, who was 10th in 2:08.27 after winning bronze in the 400 IM (tying the French Record).
Men’s 400 IM Prelims
- World Record: 3:55.50, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2010
- Championship Record: 3:55.50, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2010
Women’s 100 Fly Prelims
- World Record: 54.61, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2014
- Championship Record: 54.61, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2014
Men’s 100 Free Prelims
- World Record: 44.94, Amaury Leveaux (FRA), 2008
- Championship Record: 45.51, Vlad Morozov (RUS), 2014
Women’s 50 Free Prelims
- World Record: 22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED), 2017
- Championship Record: 23.25, Marleen Veldhuis (NED), 2008
Men’s 50 Breast Prelims
- World Record: 25.25, Cameron van der Burgh (RSA), 2009
- Championship Record: 25.63, Felipe Franca da Silva (BRA), 2014
Women’s 4×200 Free Relay Prelims
- World Record: 7:32.85, Netherlands, 2014
- Championship Record: 7:32.85, Netherlands, 2014
Men’s 1500 Free Prelims
- World Record: 14:08.06, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 2015
- Championship Record: 14:15.51, Park Tae Hwan (KOR), 2016
Multiple issues with the backstroke wedges now…
Was there a protest in the 4×50 medley? They’ve posted the results from the 200 IM, but not the relay.
Maybe Turkey? Their lead off slipped on the start