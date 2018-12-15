Erin Gallagher Lowers Own African Record In 50 Free Prelims

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

South Africa’s Erin Gallagher swam a 24.41 in prelims of the women’s 50 free at the FINA Short Course World Champs in Hangzhou, shaving .05 seconds off her personal best, which also stood as the South African National Record and African Record. Gallagher’s previous mark was not old at all, having come in August, almost 4 months ago to the day, at the South African Championships.

Gallagher came in 14th in this morning’s prelims heats, qualifying to the semifinals in tonight’s finals session as the only swimmer representing an African country. Although 14th puts her on the outside for semifinals, Gallagher’s time this morning was only .21 seconds off what it took to come in 8th, which is the place needed to secure a finals spot.

Gallagher also broke the women’s 100 free record earlier in the World Champs. She swam a 52.70 in semifinals to smash her own previous record. She was a little slower in finals, finishing in 8th with a 53.14, but that time was still Gallagher’s 3rd fastest performance ever.

Tonight’s finals session will begin at 7:00 pm local time, which is 6:00 Eastern Standard Time.