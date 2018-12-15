Hawke Takes a Pair of Golds on Opening Night of NSW Champs

2018 New South Wales Senior State Championships Day 3-4 Recap

LCM (50m)

New South Wales Senior State Champs kicked off overnight with the premier performance of the night coming from 16-year old Charlie Hawke. In the 200 fly Hawke split an impressive 1:03.47 last 100m to take a huge victory in a 2:03.49. He was 5 seconds clear of silver medalist Brendan Ding (2:08.49). Not long after Hawke took a second gold in the 100 freestyle with a 52.09 narrowly touching out Tyson Bujak-Upton in the last 50m (52.13).

Another impressive performance came in the girls 14-year 400 freestyle with the top 3 all finishing 3 seconds under the 2017 winning time (4:28.49). Kimberley Doyle of WRAQ dropped a 3 second lifetime best of 4:23.86 to take gold. Close behind was Madeleine Hardy in a 4 second lifetime best of 4:24.89, followed by Anna Lee in a 2 second lifetime best of 4:25.09.

13-year-old Robert Thorpe of Carlile took 18 seconds off his lifetime best in the 13-14-year boys 1500m freestyle. He took gold in a 16:18.49, 30 seconds clear of silver. He also picked up a bronze in the 13-14-year boys 200 IM again in a lifetime best (2:13.89).

Knox Pymble Swimming Club dominated the relays taking 3 golds and a bronze in the 4 relays on offer tonight (Girls 12-16 4×100 Medley Relay, Boys 13-16 4×100 Medley Relay, Girls 12-14 4×50 Free Relay & Boys 13-14 4×50 Free Relay)