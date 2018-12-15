Erica Sullivan Swims Another Lifetime Best at KMSC Pro-Am

2018 KMSC PRO-AM CLASSIC

December 13-16, 2018

Lewisville, TX

After swimming the #3 time in history of the 1000 free on Thursday, Erica Sullivan posted another lifetime best to open day 2’s finals session at the King Marlin Swim Club Pro-Am. Sullivan, a three-event US National Teamer, swam a 1:45.72 in the 200 free and scratched the 400 IM on Friday. Her previous best time in the 200 free was 1:47.43.

The swim makes Sullivan the 5th-fastest 18 & under in the 200 yard free so far this season.

Meanwhile, in the biggest showdown of the night, a pair of American national teamers Will Licon and Cody Miller went 1-2 in the men’s 100 breaststroke, but the result wasn’t that close. Licon won in 51.80, while the Olympic bronze medalist in the long course version of this event, Miller, took 2nd in 54.76. Miller indicated in a recent vlog post that he’s trying to work through some pain in his knees and that he’s just working his way through his swims this week.

Licon doubled up on the day with a 3:47.19 in the 400 IM. That’s about 3 seconds slower than he was 2 weeks ago at the Texas Hall of Fame Invitational. 17-year old Sandpipers swimmer Tyler Edlefsen, a BYU commit, took 2nd in 3:53.52, which was his best time by almost 2 seconds.

On the women’s side, World Championship medalist Madisyn Cox matched the double with a win in the 100 breast in 59.82 and another in the 400 IM in 4:05.50. The 100 breast time is just 6-tenths shy of her lifetime best in the event. Cox missed the summer long course competition season while serving a 6-month suspension for a positive doping test, which FINA determined to be caused by a tainted supplement.

7 of the day’s 10 individual events were won by current or former US National Teamers.

