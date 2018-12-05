Nevada 4A State Champ Tyler Edlefsen Commits to BYU

Las Vegas, Nevada-native Tyler Edlefsen has committed to swim at Brigham Young University in the class of 2023. A senior at Palo Verde High School, he specializes in breaststroke and IM.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to BYU. I have so much appreciation to my coaches, teammates, family and friends for supporting me. Brigham Young University has amazing coaching staff and a welcoming team environment. Can’t wait to be a Cougar!!”

Edlefsen won the 200 IM (1:50.40) and was runner-up in the 100 breast (58.71) at the 2018 Nevada NIAA 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships, contributing to Palo Verde’s team title in the boys’ meet. In club swimming, he trains under head coach Ron Aitken at Sandpipers of Nevada. Edlefsen competed at 2018 Winter Nationals in the 100/200 breast and 200/400 IM. He placed 12th in the 400 IM and 22nd in the 200 IM, notching PBs of 4:29.95 and 2:07.51, respectively. A year ago his best time in the LCM 400 IM was 4:47.10, while his best 200 IM was 2:14.94.

BYU finished 3rd in the men’s meet at 2018 MPSF Championships. Edlefsen’s top times would have added to the Cougars’ results with B-final appearances in the 200/400 IM and C-final appearances in the 100/200 breast.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 3:59.44

200 IM – 1:50.40

200 breast – 2:06.37

100 breast – 58.71

