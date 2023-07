2023 World Championships: Phone Backgrounds Of Swimmers From Worlds

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

2023 Worlds in Fukuoka, Japan have now been completed. Along with our photo vaults from each day, we’ve decided to put together a collection of photographs to allow you to have your favorite swimmer from Worlds be able to be your phone background. Imagine picking up your phone and seeing the picture of Leon Marchand breaking Michael Phelps’ World record, Sarah Sjostrom celebrating her 50 freestyle World Record, or Katie Ledecky‘s cap breaking out of the water.

Here are some of the top pictures below:

Leon Marchand

Sarah Sjostrom

Hunter Armstrong

Kaylee McKeown

Florent Manaudou

Ruta Meilutyte

Kyle Chalmers

Regan Smith

Ahmed Hafnaoui

Summer McIntosh

Nicolo Martinenghi

Gretchen Walsh

Hubert Kos

Australian Women’s Relay

Maxime Grousset

Katie Ledecky

Qin

Lilly King

Sam Short

Mollie O’Callaghan

Kate Douglass