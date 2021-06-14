Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 47

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

The second night of finals from Wave II of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha features an action-packed seven-event schedule, including three more events with Tokyo Olympic roster spots on the line.

The first final of the night comes in the women’s 100 butterfly, where 18-year-old Torri Huske comes in riding the hot hand after breaking the American Record in the semi-finals in a time of 55.78.

Then we’ll have the men’s 100 breaststroke, where Michael Andrew is favored to solidify his first Olympic berth after lowering the American Record in both prelims (58.19) and the semi-finals (58.14).

The third race of the night with Olympic spots up for grabs will be the women’s 400 freestyle, where the sport’s most dominant athlete, Katie Ledecky, holds the top seed and aims to make her third consecutive U.S. Olympic team.

In addition to the three finals, we’ll see additional semi-finals in the men’s 200 free, women’s 100 breast, and the men’s and women’s 100 back.

Andrew is slated to take on a difficult double, with his 100 back semi-final (the second heat) scheduled approximately 31 minutes after the 100 breast final.

Regan Smith headlines the women’s 100 back, opting to scratch the 100 fly final in order to focus on that race, while reigning Olympic champions Lilly King and Ryan Murphy take on the women’s 100 breast and men’s 100 back, respectively.

Caeleb Dressel has notably scratched the men’s 200 free semis after qualifying second out of this morning’s heats in a personal best time of 1:46.63. The top seed for tonight’s semi-finals is Kieran Smith, who won last night’s 400 free.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINAL

  • World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 55.48 (2016)
  • American Record: Torri Huske – 55.78 (2021)
  • US Open Record: Torri Huske (USA) – 55.78 (2021)
  • World Junior Record: Claire Curzan (USA) – 56.20 (2021)
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 55.48
  • 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Kelsi (Worrell) Dahlia – 56.48
  • Wave I Cut: 1:00.69
  • Wave II Cut: 59.59
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 57.92

MEN’S 200 FREE SEMI-FINALS

  • World Record: Paul Biedermann (GER) – 1:42.00 (2009)
  • American Record: Michael Phelps – 1:42.96 (2008)
  • US Open Record: Michael Phelps (USA) – 1:44.10 (2008)
  • World Junior Record: Hwang Sun Woo (KOR) – 1:44.96 (2021)
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: Sun Yang (CHN) – 1:44.65
  • 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Townley Haas – 1:45.66
  • Wave I Cut: 1:50.79
  • Wave II Cut: 1:49.65
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:47.02

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST SEMI-FINALS

  • World Record: Lilly King (USA) – 1:04.13 (2017)
  • American Record: Lilly King – 1:04.13 (2017)
  • US Open Record: Jessica Hardy (USA) – 1:04.45 (2009)
  • World Junior Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:05.21 (2014)
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: Lilly King (USA) – 1:04.93
  • 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Lilly King – 1:05.20
  • Wave I Cut: 1:10.99
  • Wave II Cut: 1:09.55
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:07.07

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

  • World Record: Adam Peaty (GBR) – 56.88 (2019)
  • American Record: Michael Andrew – 58.14 (2021)
  • US Open Record: Michael Andrew (USA) – 58.14 (2021)
  • World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 59.01 (2017)
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: Adam Peaty (GBR) – 57.13
  • 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Kevin Cordes – 59.18
  • Wave I Cut: 1:03.29
  • Wave II Cut: 1:01.97
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 59.93

WOMEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

  • World Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 3:56.46 (2016)
  • American Record: Katie Ledecky – 3:56.46 (2016)
  • US Open Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 3:57.94 (2018)
  • World Junior Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 3:58.37 (2014)
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 3:56.46
  • 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Katie Ledecky – 3:58.98
  • Wave I Cut: 4:16.89
  • Wave II Cut: 4:13.28
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 4:07.90

MEN’S 100 BACK SEMI-FINALS

  • World Record: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.85 (2016)
  • American Record: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.85 (2016)
  • US Open Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 51.94 (2009)
  • World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 52.53 (2018)
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.97
  • 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Ryan Murphy – 52.26
  • Wave I Cut: 56.59
  • Wave II Cut: 55.51
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 53.85

WOMEN’S 100 BACK SEMI-FINALS

  • World Record: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 57.45 (2021)
  • American Record: Regan Smith – 57.57 (2019)
  • US Open Record: Kathleen Baker (USA) – 58.00 (2018)
  • World Junior Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.57 (2019)
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 58.45
  • 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Olivia Smoliga – 59.02
  • Wave I Cut: 1:02.69
  • Wave II Cut: 1:01.49
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:00.25

Penguin
34 minutes ago

Predictions for winning times in the final?

Mr Piano
Reply to  Penguin
29 minutes ago

Ledecky 3:58 high
Andrew 57.99
Huske 55.7

MTK
Reply to  Penguin
24 minutes ago

Should be fun to throw some guesses out there:

W100fly – 55.9 1st (Huske), 56.3 2nd (Dahlia)
M200fr – 1:47.1 to make final
W100br – 1:07.5 to make final
M100br – 57.8 1st (MA), 58.5 2nd (Fink)
W400fr – 3:58.5 1st (Ledecky), 4:02.0 2nd (Smith)
M100bk – 53.8 to make final
W100bk – 59.9 to make final

Caeleb’s left suit string
Reply to  MTK
12 minutes ago

Huske 1st with 55.68, Curzan 2nd
Andrew 1st with 58.10, Fink/Wilson 2nd, even with Fink’s monster swim I could see Wilson throwing down something special
Ledecky 1st with 3:58.5

Meow
31 minutes ago

I’m curious, is there a reason why big meets have different event orders for men and women?

Thezwimmer
Reply to  Meow
24 minutes ago

Possibly for spectator enjoyment. The casual fan may not want to watch the same race twice in a row.

Mr Piano
31 minutes ago

Yesterday’s swimming races were exciting. There were upsets, close finishes, and fast swims. Yet NBC’s production for this event has been unacceptable. It felt so rushed, with them playing ads from right after the race ended to when the next race was almost starting.

The only pre-race interview was Claire Curzan’s before the 100 fly semi. They should have done one for every event. This is how we get to know the swimmers a little better (especially casual viewers), but instead we see some extra commercials about Uber or Simone Biles ig.

The commentary was possibly the worst I’ve ever seen, it actively ruined the viewing experience. And the animation that shows their names sometimes doesn’t show up… Read more »

Wave 1.5 Qualifier
Reply to  Mr Piano
26 minutes ago

Don’t you forget. Simone Biles likes broccolini.

Philip Johnson
Reply to  Mr Piano
25 minutes ago

Amen.

Svird
Reply to  Mr Piano
24 minutes ago

NBC is just so lazy and cheap doesn’t care about putting out a good product.

Same goes for Rowdy. He puts in less effort every year. He doesn’t even call the race anymore. If anything unexpected happens he seems upset that his lame canned take was interrupted.

Please somebody else buy the rights. Please I am begging you.

Walter
Reply to  Svird
14 minutes ago

Agree.

Joe
Reply to  Svird
14 minutes ago

While we are probably stuck with NBC for the near future, maybe we could start some sort of petition for a) better production, which you hope could be improved by July, and b) to not have Rowdy do any more meets after the Olympics. Maybe his contract runs longer than that, I don’t know. But I feel confident NBC could find someone else who can do a better job, while still keeping the same energy / excitement that Rowdy does bring.

Roch
Reply to  Svird
13 minutes ago

Preach it! I cannot understand why they don’t try to do even an ok job. It’s embarrassing and frustrating.

Caeleb’s left suit string
Reply to  Svird
11 minutes ago

Rowdy slander shan’t be tolerated. Blasphemous I say!

