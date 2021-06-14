2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

The second night of finals from Wave II of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha features an action-packed seven-event schedule, including three more events with Tokyo Olympic roster spots on the line.

The first final of the night comes in the women’s 100 butterfly, where 18-year-old Torri Huske comes in riding the hot hand after breaking the American Record in the semi-finals in a time of 55.78.

Then we’ll have the men’s 100 breaststroke, where Michael Andrew is favored to solidify his first Olympic berth after lowering the American Record in both prelims (58.19) and the semi-finals (58.14).

The third race of the night with Olympic spots up for grabs will be the women’s 400 freestyle, where the sport’s most dominant athlete, Katie Ledecky, holds the top seed and aims to make her third consecutive U.S. Olympic team.

In addition to the three finals, we’ll see additional semi-finals in the men’s 200 free, women’s 100 breast, and the men’s and women’s 100 back.

Andrew is slated to take on a difficult double, with his 100 back semi-final (the second heat) scheduled approximately 31 minutes after the 100 breast final.

Regan Smith headlines the women’s 100 back, opting to scratch the 100 fly final in order to focus on that race, while reigning Olympic champions Lilly King and Ryan Murphy take on the women’s 100 breast and men’s 100 back, respectively.

Caeleb Dressel has notably scratched the men’s 200 free semis after qualifying second out of this morning’s heats in a personal best time of 1:46.63. The top seed for tonight’s semi-finals is Kieran Smith, who won last night’s 400 free.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINAL

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 55.48 (2016)

American Record: Torri Huske – 55.78 (2021)

– 55.78 (2021) US Open Record: Torri Huske (USA) – 55.78 (2021)

(USA) – 55.78 (2021) World Junior Record: Claire Curzan (USA) – 56.20 (2021)

(USA) – 56.20 (2021) 2016 Olympic Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 55.48

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Kelsi (Worrell) Dahlia – 56.48

Wave I Cut: 1:00.69

Wave II Cut: 59.59

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 57.92

MEN’S 200 FREE SEMI-FINALS

World Record: Paul Biedermann (GER) – 1:42.00 (2009)

American Record: Michael Phelps – 1:42.96 (2008)

US Open Record: Michael Phelps (USA) – 1:44.10 (2008)

World Junior Record: Hwang Sun Woo (KOR) – 1:44.96 (2021)

2016 Olympic Champion: Sun Yang (CHN) – 1:44.65

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Townley Haas – 1:45.66

– 1:45.66 Wave I Cut: 1:50.79

Wave II Cut: 1:49.65

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:47.02

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST SEMI-FINALS

World Record: Lilly King (USA) – 1:04.13 (2017)

(USA) – 1:04.13 (2017) American Record: Lilly King – 1:04.13 (2017)

– 1:04.13 (2017) US Open Record: Jessica Hardy (USA) – 1:04.45 (2009)

World Junior Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:05.21 (2014)

2016 Olympic Champion: Lilly King (USA) – 1:04.93

(USA) – 1:04.93 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Lilly King – 1:05.20

– 1:05.20 Wave I Cut: 1:10.99

Wave II Cut: 1:09.55

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:07.07

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

WOMEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

MEN’S 100 BACK SEMI-FINALS

World Record: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.85 (2016)

(USA) – 51.85 (2016) American Record: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.85 (2016)

(USA) – 51.85 (2016) US Open Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 51.94 (2009)

World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 52.53 (2018)

2016 Olympic Champion: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.97

(USA) – 51.97 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Ryan Murphy – 52.26

– 52.26 Wave I Cut: 56.59

Wave II Cut: 55.51

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 53.85

WOMEN’S 100 BACK SEMI-FINALS