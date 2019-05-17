Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 NCAA Offseason Coaching Carousel: Hiring Season in Full Swing

Within about two weeks of the conclusion of the 2018-2019 NCAA swimming & diving championship season, there were well over 10 Division I head coaching positions available.

Hires began to trickle in slowly at the beginning of May, and now – almost two months removed from the end of the season – we’re seeing an influx of big-time hires.

Below, we’ve laid out the current state of major Division I openings. For head coaches, there are now nine vacancies remaining, headlined by the gigs to coach the Brown men and UCLA women.

HEAD COACHES

ASSISTANT COACHES

Swimfane

Brown is filled per your site

9 seconds ago

