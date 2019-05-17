2019 NCAA Offseason Coaching Carousel: Hiring Season in Full Swing

Within about two weeks of the conclusion of the 2018-2019 NCAA swimming & diving championship season, there were well over 10 Division I head coaching positions available.
Hires began to trickle in slowly at the beginning of May, and now – almost two months removed from the end of the season – we’re seeing an influx of big-time hires.
Below, we’ve laid out the current state of major Division I openings. For head coaches, there are now nine vacancies remaining, headlined by the gigs to coach the Brown men and UCLA women.
HEAD COACHES
- The carousel began turning with the resignation of Cleveland State head coach Paul Graham a week before the Horizon League Championships.
- Southern Illinois head coach Rick Walker retired after 32 years at the helm of the Salukis’ program. His decision was announced in early February, though he finished out the season.
- Saint Francis University coach Kyle Almoney resigned on February 20th.
In late February, Youngstown State head coach Ryan Purdy stepped down after he and the school couldn’t agree to terms on a contract for him to take over the newly-announced men’s program, in addition to his existing duties with the women’s team.
- Former Binghamton University head coach Brad Smith was announced as the new Youngstown coach in late April.
- With Smith’s move, the head coach job at Binghamton is now open.
Colgate coach Andy Waeger resigned from his position at Colgate after the team’s conference championship meet. He was there for 5 seasons.
- Colgate announced Villanova assistant Edward Pretre (also the former head coach at Truman State) as its new head coach Monday afternoon.
UNC head coach Rich DeSelm announced his resignation on March 4th, after a cancer diagnosis. Evansville parted ways with head coach Brent Noble in mid-March after just 1 season.
- Matt Bos resigned as the head coach at IUPUI in late March after his wife took a big job in Minnesota.
- Chris Ip was announced as ‘out’ at Brown, without explanation, in late March.
On April 1st, C. Robb Orr announced his retirement after 40 years at the helm of the Princeton men.
- William & Mary’s Matt Crispino was announced as the new head coach Thursday.
Alabama head coach Dennis Pursley announced his retirement on April 10th.
- Indiana University associate head sprint coach Coley Stickels got the Alabama job last week.
- Gardner-Webb, where Scott Teeters spent just 1 season as the head coach, is again looking to fill the position.
Illinois State head coach Scott Cameron resigned in April after four seasons to pursue other opportunities. Stanford men’s head coach Ted Knapp stepped down in April after 35 years with the program.
- With Schemmel’s departure after three years, the University of Hawaii is now in the market for a new head coach.
- UCLA’s Cyndi Gallagher is retiring after 31 years as head coach of the program, which has been women-only since 1994.
- To recap, the remaining open positions are: Cleveland State, Southern Illinois, Saint Francis, Binghamton, IUPUI, Brown (men), Gardner-Webb, Hawai’i, UCLA (women).
ASSISTANT COACHES
- The University of Arizona parted ways with assistants Cory Chitwood and Beth Botsford last month.
- IU is also seeking three new assistants with the departure of both Stickels, assistant sprint coach Kirk Grand last month, and assistant Caitlin Hamilton, who got the Illinois job.
- The Cal women’s team is without an assistant as Sarah Dunleavy is leaving the sport to pursue other interests.
- Tennessee assistant Christian Hanselmann announced in early April he is heading back to club swimming.
Brown is filled per your site