2019 NCAA Offseason Coaching Carousel: Hiring Season in Full Swing

Within about two weeks of the conclusion of the 2018-2019 NCAA swimming & diving championship season, there were well over 10 Division I head coaching positions available.

Hires began to trickle in slowly at the beginning of May, and now – almost two months removed from the end of the season – we’re seeing an influx of big-time hires.

Below, we’ve laid out the current state of major Division I openings. For head coaches, there are now nine vacancies remaining, headlined by the gigs to coach the Brown men and UCLA women.

HEAD COACHES

ASSISTANT COACHES