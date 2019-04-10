Tennessee Assistant Christian Hanselmann Accepts Job at Carmel Swim Club

University of Tennessee assistant coach Christian Hanselmann accepted a job with the Carmel Swim Club in Carmel, Indiana, he announced on his Twitter feed on Wednesday.

“Coaching at Tennessee has been an incredible experience,” Hanselmann said in the post. “I have worked with some truly amazing people.

“As sad as I am to leave Tennessee, I am just as excited to work with everyone at Carmel!”

Hanselmann spent the last 2 seasons as an assistant at Tennessee. This marked his 2nd stint with the program, after having previously served as a graduate assistant for the University of Tennessee while working with the master’s program and elite high school group at the affiliated Tennessee Aquatics club team.

Prior to his return to Tennessee, Hanselmann spent the 2016-2017 season as an assistant coach at Eastern Michigan. In his year there, the EMU men won their 34th MAC conference title, while the women finished 2nd. The men’s team would be cut a season after his departure.

In the two seasons of his 2nd go-around with the Volunteers, the women finished 8th and 7th at NCAAs, respectively in 2019 and 2018; while the men finished 11th at NCAAs in both seasons.

He’ll join the staff of one of the most successful club programs in the country. The Carmel Swim Club, located in suburban Indianapolis, has 3 swimmers on the current 2018-2019 USA Swimming National Team. At Tennessee, Hanselmann worked with one Carmel Swim Club alum: Trude Rothrock, who was a freshman this past season.