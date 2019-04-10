Leah Smith Becomes 8th All-Time Performer in 800 Free on Night 1 of Richmond PSS

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Katie Ledecky may have won her umpteenth 800 free Pro Swim Series title, but the standout swim tonight in Richmond’s distance finals came from Leah Smith of Tuscon Ford Dealers Aquatics.

Smith, who has emerged these last couple of seasons as the #2 distance swimmer in the U.S., took 2nd behind Ledecky tonight with an 8:16.33, just over two seconds behind the world record holder’s 8:14.24. That moves her to the #8 performer of all time in this event, just 11 hundredths behind the great Janet Evans, who was the American record holder before Ledecky’s rise. Smith had previously sat in a tie for 13th.

ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMERS, WOMEN’S 800 FREE

Katie Ledecky, 8:04.49 – 2017 Rebecca Adlington, 8:14.10 – 2008 Wang Jianjiahe, 8:14.64 – 2019 Li Bingjie, 8:15.46 – 2017 Jazmin Carlin, 8:15.54 – 2014 Lotte Friis, 8:15.92 – 2009 Janet Evans, 8:16.22 – 1989 Leah Smith, 8:16.33 – 2019 Simona Quadarella, 8:16.35 – 2018 Boglarka Kapas, 8:16.37 – 2016

It’s nearly impossible to make Ledecky look ‘catch-able’ in a distance race, and while this is just a training meet for pros like Ledecky and Smith, it was a visual testament to Smith’s swim to see her gunning for Ledecky’s heels with the rest of the heat well back.

Smith took almost a full second off of her old best, an 8:17.21 that she did at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships. This is actually just her third instance under 8:20, ever, and it’s a significant amount better than she was at the 2016 Olympic Trials (8:20.18) and at the 2016 Olympics (8:20.95).

In terms of the world rankings, only Ledecky and young Chinese star Wang Jianjiahe sit ahead of her.