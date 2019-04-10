Ohio Sprinter Max Scott Commits to Indiana’s Class of 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Dublin, Ohio’s Max Scott has announced via social media that he plans to swim for Indiana University in the fall. That will put him in a class of 2023 with Brendan Burns, Harry Flanders, Jacob Destrampe, Jake Marcum, Kai Bathurst, Maxwell Reich, and Will Gallant.

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Indiana University! Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for always supporting me. #gohoosiers”

Scott is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Jerome High School. At the OHSAA Division I Championships in February, he placed third in the 50 free (20.42) and seventh in the 100 free (46.26) and swam the anchor (44.62) for Dublin Jerome’s third-place 400 free relay.

In club swimming, Scott represents United Swim Association. Last summer he had strong performances in the 50/100/200m free at Cleveland Sectionals, going 24.48 (-.8 year/year), 54.60 (-.9 y/y), and 2:03.71 (-1.3 y/y). Since the beginning of senior year, he has improved his PBs in the 50/100 free (-.5 and -1 second, respectively), 50/100 breast (-2.3 seconds in the 100), and 100 fly (-1.9 seconds).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.42

100 free – 45.63

200 free – 1:43.42

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.