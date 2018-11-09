Harry Flanders Sends Verbal Commitment to Indiana

Harry Flanders, who hails from Danville, California, has announced his verbal commitment to Indiana University for 2019-20. That puts him in a class of 2023 that also includes verbal commits Brendan Burns, Jacob Destrampe, Jake Marcum, Kai Bathurst, and Will Gallant.

“I am extremely honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to Indiana University. A huge thanks to coaches Ray, Coley, and Mike for making me feel so welcomed into the Hoosier family and giving me this amazing opportunity. Go Hoosiers, baby!”

A senior at San Ramon Valley High School, Flanders swam the 200 IM and 100 fly at 2018 CIF-North Coast Section Championships. He placed 4th in both and took home a pair of lifetime bests. He also swam breast (26.69) on the winning 200 medley relay, further contributing to SRV’s section title. In club swimming, Flanders represents Orinda Aquatics. He had a good showing at PSS Santa Clara this summer, dropping time in the LCM 50/100/200 fly. A U.S. Open qualifier in the 100 fly and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 fly and 200 IM, his top SCY times include:

100 fly – 48.47

200 fly – 1:48.90

200 IM – 1:50.62

400 IM – 4:01.13