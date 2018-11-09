Toyko WC Day 1 Prelims: Morozov, Andrew Set for 100 IM Showdown

2018 FINA WORLD CUP TOKYO

Friday, November 9th – Sunday, November 11th

Tatsumi International Swimming Center

SCM

Heats at 9:30am local/Finals at 6pm local

SwimSwam Meet Preview

Entry List

Results

We’re on to the second stop of the third cluster of the 2018 FINA World Cup Series, with athletes throwing down in Tokyo this weekend. Sarah Sjostrom enters the meet leading the women with 237 points overall, while Vlad Morozov is well ahead of the rest of the men with 272 points.

Both swimmers fared well in the 100m IM this morning, with Sjostrom taking the 2nd seed in 58.44 behind Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu. Hosszu staked her claim on the gold early, taking the top spot in 57.06, just over a half a second off her own World Record.

Sjostrom also went the morning’s top time in the 50m free (23.59), ahead of Dutch teammates Femke Heemskerk (23.85) and Ranomi Kromwidjojo (23.94).

Russian Kirill Prigoda nabbed the top seed in the men’s 100m breast by over .5 seconds, going 57.31. Japan’s Yasuhiro Koseki and China’s Yan Zibei tied for the second-fastest swims of the morning, going 57.58.

Morozov busted out a 51.77 as the only swimmer under 52 seconds in the men’s 100m IM this morning, but American Michael Andrew is within striking distance at 52.51. Hiromasa Fujimori is in the mix with a morning swim of 52.76, while Wang Shun of China and Mitch Larkin of Australia posted solid swims of 52.87 and 53.09, respectively.

Morozov will also be the top seed in the 50m free after posting a 21.03 in prelims. Australian Kyle Chalmers (21.14) and Japan’s Kousuke Matsui (21.33) were the only others under 21.4, followed by Americans Blake Pieroni and Michael Andrew in 21.43 and 21.44, respectively.

Additional Top Seeds: