Still No Le Clos, But Chalmers & Horton Join World Cup Party

2018 FINA WORLD CUP TOKYO

Friday, November 9th – Sunday, November 11th

Tatsumi International Swimming Center

SCM

Heats at 9:30am local/Finals at 6pm local

Entry List

We’re one stop through the 3rd cluster of the 2018 FINA World Cup Series, with athletes venturing to Tokyo on Friday for stop #2. Among them are the points leaders through the Beijing stop of this leg, with Sarah Sjostrom leading the women with 237 points overall, while Vlad Morozov is well ahead of the rest of the men with 272 points. Here are how the top 5 spots have unfolded with Tokyo and Singapore racing yet to come:

Women’s FINA World Cup Points Through Beijing:

Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 237 Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 222 Yulia Efimova, Russia – 204 Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Netherlands – 162 Femke Heemskerk, Netherlands – 132

Men’s FINA World Cup Points Through Beijing:

Vlad Morozov, Russia – 272 Kirill Prigoda, Russia – 168 Mitch Larkin, Australia – 165 Michael Andrew, USA – 150 Anton Chupkov, Russia – 147

The primary contingencies from each nation are in tact for Tokyo, although there are a few notable additions. 2016 Olympic champions Kyle Chalmers and Mack Horton of Australia are both present on the entry lists, as is reigning 200m breaststroke World Record holder Rikke Moeller Pedersen of Denmark.

The British have a small squad ready to race, led by former world champion James Guy, Olympic silver medalist in the 200m IM Siobhan-Marie O’Connor and Commonwealth Games champion Alys Thomas

Germany’s Marco Koch is also among those athletes making his first World Cup Series stop.

Of note, however, is the fact that although this meet is being held in Tokyo, there are only 3 competitors from the home nation of Japan. Hiromasa Fujimori, Keita Sunama and Masayuki Umemoto will have to be enough for the home crowd to cheer for, as Rikako Ikee, Daiya Seto, Kosuke Hagino and other upper echelon swimmers are taking a racing break.

The Japanese in particular have been on a monstrous racing tour between Pan Pacs, Asian Games and their domestic Short Course World Championships qualification meet. There is still the Kosuke Kitajima Cup and a local Tokyo tournament on the docket for the remainder of 2018 in addition to Hangzhou.

South African Chad Le Clos is essentially forgoing any hope of claiming a 6th World Cup title as the Olympic medalist is absent from the Tokyo start lists here, as he was in Beijing.