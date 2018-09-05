Indiana Secures Verbal Commitment from Kai Bathurst

Redondo Beach, California’s Kai Bathurst (Christian Bathurst in SWIMS database) has announced his verbal commitment to Indiana University for 2019-20, joining the already-committed Brendan Burns, Jacob Destrampe, and Jake Marcum in the class of 2023.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Indiana University. I’d like to thank my family, coaches and friends for their support!”

Bathurst, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, is beginning his senior year at Mira Costa High School. He was runner-up (1:38.83) in a very tight 200 free final (in which the top 6 were all under 1:40 and separated by only 1.26 from top to bottom) at 2018 CIF-Southern Section Division II Championships in May. He also finished 6th in the 100 free (46.38) and anchored both freestyle relays (20.75 in the 4×50 and 46.23 in the 4×100).

Bathurst swims year-round for Beach Cities Swimming. He had a strong summer LCM season in which he improved his PBs in the 50/100/200/400/800 free, 200 breast, and 50/100 fly. He finished 53rd in the 200 fly, 49th in the 400 free, 90th in the 100 fly, and 37th in the 200 free at Summer Juniors. At Winter Juniors West in December, he finaled in the 200 free and 200 fly.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 49.72

200 fly – 1:48.92

100 free – 45.75

200 free – 1:38.17

500 free – 4:29.55