Distance Freestyler Will Gallant Sends Verbal Commitment to the Hoosiers

Will Gallant, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Canton, Connecticut, has verbally committed to swim for Indiana University in the class of 2023. Joining him in Bloomington next fall will be Brendan Burns, Jacob Destrampe, Jake Marcum, and Kai Bathurst.

“I’m very excited to continue to improve academically and athletically at Indiana.”

Gallant is a senior at Canton High School; he swims year-round with West Hartford Aquatic Team. A distance freestyle specialist, he has made massive improvements over the last two years, dropping over 1 and a half minutes in the mile, nearly a minute in the 1000, and nearly half a minute in the 500 free and 400 IM.

Best times progression:

Event 2016 PB 2017 PB 2018 PB 500 SCY Free 4:55.64 4:42.45 4:29.49 1000 SCY Free 9:59.07 9:38.81 9:11.73 1650 SCY Free 16:59.86 16:20.14 15:25.68 400 SCY IM 4:28.29 4:14.46 4:00.77 400 LCM Free 4:18.54 4:08.25 3:59.90 800 LCM Free 9:04.19 8:53.28 8:15.56 1500 LCM Free 17:11.97 16:58.62 15:49.18 400 LCM IM 4:51.76 4:43.91 4:32.73

Gallant earned lifetime bests in all his events during his junior year of high school and in the summer before senior year. At his end-of-SCY-season meet was the ISCA Northeast Showcase hosted by WHAT, he won the 100/500/1000/1650 free, 200 back and 400 IM; he was also runner-up in the 200 free and 4th in the 200 fly. Gallant achieved his PBs in the distance events swimming largely alone, having lapped the competition several times. This summer he wrapped up LCM season at ISCA Summer Championships in St. Petersburg, Florida. There he won the 800 free and 1500 free, was runner-up in the 400 IM and took third in the 400 free. He left the meet with new times in the 100/200/400/800/1500 free, 200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM.

Gallant will have 3 years of overlap with current Indiana freshmen, distance standouts Michael Brinegar and Mikey Calvillo, and 2 with current sophomore Spencer Lehman.